FERRUM—The first three of Roanoke College’s 35 field goals Wednesday were 3-pointers, all swished by standout marksman Kasey Draper. Those makes foreshadowed what was to come as the Maroons made shots from inside and from distance on the perimeter in a 48-point, 101-53 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball rout of Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

FERRUM, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO