Stellar shooting suffocates Panthers, 101-53
FERRUM—The first three of Roanoke College’s 35 field goals Wednesday were 3-pointers, all swished by standout marksman Kasey Draper. Those makes foreshadowed what was to come as the Maroons made shots from inside and from distance on the perimeter in a 48-point, 101-53 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball rout of Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for January 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Pauline Young October 1, 1932 - January 22, 2023 On Sunday, January 22, 2023, our beloved Pauline Young, passed away peacefully at Highpointe …
Spaghetti fundraiser for local family is Saturday
Greater Vision Church in Rocky Mount is staging a spaghetti fundraiser for the family of Becky Young Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A meal of spaghetti garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink is available for dine-in or take-out for $10. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Franklin County farmer receives 10-year service award
Franklin County farmer Scott Sink was recognized for 10 years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors earlier this month. He was also recently reelected to a sixth two-year term as the organization’s vice president. VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented him with an award...
Bedford County officials ponder creating tourism zone
BEDFORD — Bedford County’s director of economic development this week presented an early idea of what a county tourism zone could look like, the result of several years of brainstorming efforts intended to incentivize the growth of the local tourism industry. Establishing a tourism zone is part of...
