Effective: 2023-01-28 21:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 6.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO