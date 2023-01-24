Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Alaska Long Trail hopes to bring tourists, money and opportunity to Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
alaskasnewssource.com
Athlete of the Week: Anchorage Wolverines forward Aiden Westin
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage-born and raised forward Aiden Westin has skated the last two seasons for the Anchorage Wolverines, and is one of 10 Anchorage products featured on the North American Hockey League team this season. Now, Westin has committed to play at the University of Alaska Anchorage with the Seawolves next season.
alaskasnewssource.com
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
alaskasnewssource.com
Greenhouse at King Tech High collapses from heavy snow load
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - King Tech High School in Anchorage is still feeling the effects of a major storm that happened in December. Principal Dr. Kern McGinley said the school’s greenhouse collapsed under the weight of heavy snow at 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 15 following two substantial snowstorms. “I...
tananachiefs.org
Strong Tribal Testimony at Board of Fish Meeting
Participation was strong at last week’s Arctic Yukon Kuskokwim (AYK) Board of Fish meeting in Anchorage, with 43 participants and 23 testimonies. Twelve Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) villages/tribes were represented, with 8 Emerging Leaders. The most impactful representation came from the youth, however. Olivia Irwin, Chair of the Minto/Nenana...
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads
Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
hebervalleyradio.com
Anchorage Alaska Temple To Be Reconstructed
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its temple at Anchorage, Alaska will be reconstructed. This significantly larger temple will be built on the same property where a meetinghouse for the Salt Lake City-based faith is currently in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Corps of Engineers take on one of their largest projects yet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In August 2022, the Alaska Corps of Engineers broke ground on one of the largest construction projects in its history. The team of almost 100 employees has spent the last several months excavating 1.3 million cubic yards on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as they start to transform runway 16-24 from 7,500 feet to 10,000 feet long.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
alaskasnewssource.com
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are apologizing to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal after she was taken out of her home by troopers. Col. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said he has personally apologized to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp after troopers took her in for a mental health evaluation without her consent last Wednesday evening while the incident was livestreamed on her Facebook page.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
alaskapublic.org
Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia
The state of Alaska wants more than $60,000 back from Anchorage’s disgraced former health director, saying he fraudulently claimed a higher military rank than he actually had when he joined the Alaska State Defense Force. Former Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace has been charged with one civil count of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
alaskasnewssource.com
Economic outlook ‘modestly optimistic’ for Anchorage in 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation released the results of its economic forecast for 2023 during an annual luncheon Wednesday in downtown Anchorage. The report comes after 240 local businesses and organizations were surveyed over past performance, expected performance, and identifying issues within the city in order...
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp
alaskasnewssource.com
Sullivan Arena residents raise safety concerns following stabbing incident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a heartbreaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena when a man was stabbed outside the facility and is reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries. According to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to an assault with weapons call...
