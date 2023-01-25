Read full article on original website
22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank hosted its 22nd annual Empty Food Bowls fundraiser this weekend. The food bank puts on this fundraiser every year to help fight hunger across West Texas. Many West Texans in the Permian Basin spent part of their weekend at Midland College collecting...
Local organizations come together to raise awareness toward homelessness
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Every year, the Texas Homeless Network counts how many homeless people are on the streets. They call it the “Point-in-Time Count”. The Midland Homeless Coalition wanted to do something different for this years count. This year, was the first time the Midland Homeless Coalition decided...
STEM Academy robotics team headed to FTC Championship
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Stem Academy at UTPB’s robotics team has 5 teams competing in the First Tech Challenge League Championship this weekend at the Bush Convention Center in Midland. While the students are excited about tomorrow’s competition, Robotics Coach Jeff Vann says being on the team teaches...
Governor Abbott appoints Midlander to nonprofit, Humanities Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed six Texans to Humanities Texas, including executive director of the Permian Road Safety Coalition, Ellen Ramsey. Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.
Dancers are preparing for the 8th annual Dancing With the West Texas Stars fundraiser
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th annual Dancing With the West Texas Stars fundraiser is just around the corner and the 10 dance duos are in the midst of practicing for the big event on February 4th. For dancers Kendall Gray and Kara Williams the event is a full circle...
Ector County Judge declares sale of Ector County Coliseum ‘DOA’
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In July 2022, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court voted 3-to-2 to explore the possible sale of the Ector County Coliseum to an out-of-state company. The court entered into a six-month brokerage contract to explore that sale that expired on Jan. 26. The possible sale of...
Hogan Park Project sparking controversy yet again between city councilmembers
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Hogan Park Project is sparking controversy yet again after one Midland city councilman went after another in an article online about comments made at Tuesday’s meeting. One of the biggest controversies about the Hogan Park Project has been, how much of the renovations would...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College Wranglers defeat Frank Phillips 92-75
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College Wranglers move to 6-0 in conference after defeating Frank Phillips 92-75. Watch below for more.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High Lady Bronchos defeat the Permian Lady Panthers 37-22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High Lady Bronchos visited the Permian Lady Panthers on Friday night in a crosstown matchup and got the win 37-22. Watch below for the highlights.
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Buddy
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort. If you are interested in adopting Buddy, you can reach out to the Midland Humane Coalition at (432) 557-3405.
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
Greenwood Athletic Director/Football Coach Rusty Purser steps down
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood Athletic Director/Football Head Coach Rusty Purser is stepping down from both positions. Purser led the Rangers to playoffs in all four season during his tenure as Head Coach.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
Single propeller plane crashes at Andrews County Airport
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to Texas DPS, the investigation revealed the pilot identified as Derek Grady, 41, of Brainerd, Michigan, flew from Midland, TX to the Andrews County Airport. The plane crashed during touch and go landing practice at the airport. The pilot suffered minor injuries and...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23: Breezy southwesterly winds will warm temperatures up for the start of the weekend but it won’t last long. An Arctic cold front is set to arrive late on Sunday and bring Winter chill back to the forecast. Temperatures look to stay cold through next week.
OPD safely locates missing man
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Update: The Odessa Police Department reported this afternoon that Daquann Allen has been safely located. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Daquann Allen, 34 years of age, was last seen at 7 a.m. in...
