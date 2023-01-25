ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank hosted its 22nd annual Empty Food Bowls fundraiser this weekend. The food bank puts on this fundraiser every year to help fight hunger across West Texas. Many West Texans in the Permian Basin spent part of their weekend at Midland College collecting...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Local organizations come together to raise awareness toward homelessness

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Every year, the Texas Homeless Network counts how many homeless people are on the streets. They call it the “Point-in-Time Count”. The Midland Homeless Coalition wanted to do something different for this years count. This year, was the first time the Midland Homeless Coalition decided...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

STEM Academy robotics team headed to FTC Championship

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Stem Academy at UTPB’s robotics team has 5 teams competing in the First Tech Challenge League Championship this weekend at the Bush Convention Center in Midland. While the students are excited about tomorrow’s competition, Robotics Coach Jeff Vann says being on the team teaches...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott appoints Midlander to nonprofit, Humanities Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed six Texans to Humanities Texas, including executive director of the Permian Road Safety Coalition, Ellen Ramsey. Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Buddy

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort. If you are interested in adopting Buddy, you can reach out to the Midland Humane Coalition at (432) 557-3405.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Single propeller plane crashes at Andrews County Airport

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to Texas DPS, the investigation revealed the pilot identified as Derek Grady, 41, of Brainerd, Michigan, flew from Midland, TX to the Andrews County Airport. The plane crashed during touch and go landing practice at the airport. The pilot suffered minor injuries and...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23: Breezy southwesterly winds will warm temperatures up for the start of the weekend but it won’t last long. An Arctic cold front is set to arrive late on Sunday and bring Winter chill back to the forecast. Temperatures look to stay cold through next week.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

OPD safely locates missing man

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Update: The Odessa Police Department reported this afternoon that Daquann Allen has been safely located. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Daquann Allen, 34 years of age, was last seen at 7 a.m. in...
ODESSA, TX

