ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

DeKalb High School launches manufacturing career-exploration program

WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb Central students will soon have new opportunities to learn more about potential career paths before they even graduate high school. The new Baron Advanced Manufacturing (BAM) program at DeKalb High School will give juniors and seniors the chance to learn more about manufacturing industries that are available to them while they also earn dual college credit.
WATERLOO, IN
wfft.com

Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow

After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads. Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow. After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested in connection with triple killings in 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide that happened in June of 2018. Police arrested Jacquail Belcher, 29, Friday around 11:15 a.m. He faces three counts of murder for the killings of Demail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman dead, man injured in shooting in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning on Fort Wayne's north side. Fort Wayne police responded to a call after 11 a.m. reporting a shooting on the 9000 block of Dartford Court, which is in Hickory Hill off of Wallen Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

City and INDOT plows in full force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Many state roads have improved Wednesday night after a winter storm tracked through the region. That's with the help of snow tapering off earlier in the day, Indiana Department of Transportation plows, and the warmer ground temperatures. Hunter Petroviak with INDOT says they will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
BUTLER, IN
wfft.com

Mastodons sweep Sacred Heart for fifth win

Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday night (Jan. 27) with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-12 win over Sacred Heart on the Arnie Ball Court. The Mastodons' offense rolled to a .368 clip for the match, their highest this season. That was in large part to Mark Fraizer, who was 13-3-20 for .500. Purdue Fort Wayne was also dominant from the service line, acing the Pioneers nine times while only committing nine errors.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Warriors' hot offense helps secure another WHAC win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Three starters in double digits and 33 bench points separated Indiana Tech men's basketball from UNOH in an 84-62 home win Saturday. The Warriors shot 49% from the floor and out-rebounded the visitors 47-34 to put the breaks on any ideas of a Racer upset in the Schaefer Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

The Locker Room: High School Basketball (1/27)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Girls conference championships were decided in the SAC, NE8, ACAC and NECC, and the FOX 55 Sports Team brought you action from 19 area high school basketball games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Area Girls Scores:. Bellmont 48, Leo 23. Central Noble...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets open road swing with win over Iowa

CORALVILLE, Iowa (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Komets netted two second period goals to take the lead and secure a 5-2 victory in their first of three games against the Iowa Heartlanders this weekend. Adam Brubacher opened the scoring for the K's, netting his fifth of the season to give...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Cloudy, light snow Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The clouds linger across the region Friday, but we may see a few hints of sunshine from time to time. Afternoon temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s with a breezy south wind. Sustained speed should be between 15 and 20 miles per...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Andrew Hedrick Signing Day Full Interview

Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick talks about his decision to sign with Bethel University to continue his basketball career. Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Columbia City's Hedrick, Pieper sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Hedrick signed with Bethel University to play basketball. A two-time First Team All-NE8 selection and 1,000 point scorer, Hedrick has helped the Eagles...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Bromenschenkel's game-high 24 points leads 'Dons to victory

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel was the star of yet another Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball game on Thursday night (Jan. 26). She led the Mastodons to a 73-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on the road. Bromenschenkel had one of the best all-around performances of the season,...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy