Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
FW Mayor Tom Henry to deliver 2023 State of the City February 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will deliver the 2023 State of the City address at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15. It will take place at the Grand Wayne Center at 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Henry...
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. Multiple groups showed up, including Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, Hoosiers for Life and a few local churches. They met at the University of...
wfft.com
DeKalb High School launches manufacturing career-exploration program
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb Central students will soon have new opportunities to learn more about potential career paths before they even graduate high school. The new Baron Advanced Manufacturing (BAM) program at DeKalb High School will give juniors and seniors the chance to learn more about manufacturing industries that are available to them while they also earn dual college credit.
wfft.com
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow
After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads. Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow. After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 194 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,797 cases and 1,243 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Mercer County snow emergency lifted
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County has lifted the level 1 snow emergency. The County Sheriff's Office reminds people to still use caution if out on the roads.
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with triple killings in 2018
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide that happened in June of 2018. Police arrested Jacquail Belcher, 29, Friday around 11:15 a.m. He faces three counts of murder for the killings of Demail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.
wfft.com
FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
wfft.com
Woman dead, man injured in shooting in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning on Fort Wayne's north side. Fort Wayne police responded to a call after 11 a.m. reporting a shooting on the 9000 block of Dartford Court, which is in Hickory Hill off of Wallen Road.
wfft.com
City and INDOT plows in full force
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Many state roads have improved Wednesday night after a winter storm tracked through the region. That's with the help of snow tapering off earlier in the day, Indiana Department of Transportation plows, and the warmer ground temperatures. Hunter Petroviak with INDOT says they will...
wfft.com
Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
wfft.com
Mastodons sweep Sacred Heart for fifth win
Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday night (Jan. 27) with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-12 win over Sacred Heart on the Arnie Ball Court. The Mastodons' offense rolled to a .368 clip for the match, their highest this season. That was in large part to Mark Fraizer, who was 13-3-20 for .500. Purdue Fort Wayne was also dominant from the service line, acing the Pioneers nine times while only committing nine errors.
wfft.com
Warriors' hot offense helps secure another WHAC win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Three starters in double digits and 33 bench points separated Indiana Tech men's basketball from UNOH in an 84-62 home win Saturday. The Warriors shot 49% from the floor and out-rebounded the visitors 47-34 to put the breaks on any ideas of a Racer upset in the Schaefer Center.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (1/27)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Girls conference championships were decided in the SAC, NE8, ACAC and NECC, and the FOX 55 Sports Team brought you action from 19 area high school basketball games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Area Girls Scores:. Bellmont 48, Leo 23. Central Noble...
wfft.com
Komets open road swing with win over Iowa
CORALVILLE, Iowa (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Komets netted two second period goals to take the lead and secure a 5-2 victory in their first of three games against the Iowa Heartlanders this weekend. Adam Brubacher opened the scoring for the K's, netting his fifth of the season to give...
wfft.com
Cloudy, light snow Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The clouds linger across the region Friday, but we may see a few hints of sunshine from time to time. Afternoon temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s with a breezy south wind. Sustained speed should be between 15 and 20 miles per...
wfft.com
Andrew Hedrick Signing Day Full Interview
Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick talks about his decision to sign with Bethel University to continue his basketball career. Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon.
wfft.com
Columbia City's Hedrick, Pieper sign for college
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Hedrick signed with Bethel University to play basketball. A two-time First Team All-NE8 selection and 1,000 point scorer, Hedrick has helped the Eagles...
wfft.com
Bromenschenkel's game-high 24 points leads 'Dons to victory
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel was the star of yet another Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball game on Thursday night (Jan. 26). She led the Mastodons to a 73-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on the road. Bromenschenkel had one of the best all-around performances of the season,...
Comments / 0