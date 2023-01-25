ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

KRQE News 13

Where can you find Girl Scout Cookies in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123

SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March

This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
LAS CRUCES, NM
kunm.org

THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
KANSAS STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona, 6 other states need plan for drastic water cuts by Jan. 31

PHOENIX - The seven states that use water from the Colorado River are sitting on a time bomb. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have until the end of the month to come up with a plan for drastic water cuts on top of the cutbacks residents have already seen.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
pinonpost.com

NMPED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus quits Lujan Grisham administration

On Saturday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) secretary, Dr. Kurt Steinhaus, announced his departure from the governor’s administration. He was first appointed to the post in 2021. “The state of public education in New Mexico is in a better place than ever...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State Police investigating

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven people were injured in a school bus crash in Portales on Wednesday morning. New Mexico State Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 70 near mile marker 392. According to NMSP, a semi-truck was traveling westbound when it rear-ended a school bus that was stopped to pick up students. The bus was pushed into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle. Seven people were injured, including the bus driver and six students. All were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Warming temperatures into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Northerly upper level winds will persist today, continuing to draw down colder air from the north. This will keep temperatures across the state this afternoon well below average, even though it will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies and calm conditions will persist this afternoon. Westerly upper level winds […]
NEW MEXICO STATE

