Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Where can you find Girl Scout Cookies in New Mexico?
Where can you find Girl Scout Cookies in New Mexico?. Where can you find Girl Scout Cookies in New Mexico?. New Mexico bill could put an end to immigration detention …. New Mexico bill could put an end to immigration detention facilities. Museum offering free visits for Valencia County residents.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico’s First Statewide Cash Transfer Pilot Receives National Grant To Influence Public Opinion On Guaranteed Basic Income
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group (ERWG) was selected as one of five groups for the “Power of Cash Narrative Grant,” announced by the Economic Security Project (ESP) today. The ERWG was selected from a pool of over 500 guaranteed basic income programs across the country.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s top doctor through COVID-19, Dr. David Scrase, to retire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The doctor who’s helped spearhead New Mexico’s response to COVID-19 since 2020, Dr. David Scrase is retiring. In an announcement sent out Friday, the New Mexico Governor’s Office said Dr. Scrase’s retirement will be in late February. Scrase lead the...
KOAT 7
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123
SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
krwg.org
City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March
This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
kunm.org
THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More
US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona, 6 other states need plan for drastic water cuts by Jan. 31
PHOENIX - The seven states that use water from the Colorado River are sitting on a time bomb. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have until the end of the month to come up with a plan for drastic water cuts on top of the cutbacks residents have already seen.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Former New Mexico tax official sentenced to 7 years for stealing tax funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former top New Mexico tax official, George Martinez, will serve the next seven years in federal prison after being sentenced in court Thursday. Top federal officials announced the sentencing at a news conference Thursday afternoon, saying Martinez will also be forced to pay $1.2 million in restitution. In early 2022, Martinez […]
pinonpost.com
NMPED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus quits Lujan Grisham administration
On Saturday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) secretary, Dr. Kurt Steinhaus, announced his departure from the governor’s administration. He was first appointed to the post in 2021. “The state of public education in New Mexico is in a better place than ever...
Las Cruces police to recruit at Bassett Place Saturday, hosts weekly fitness tests
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is recruiting at Bassett Place on Saturday and hosting physical fitness testing weekly in Las Cruces. Recruiters will be in El Paso at Bassett Place, 6101 Gateway Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Anyone interested in a career in […]
KRQE News 13
Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State Police investigating
Read here: https://www.krqe.com/traffic-roads/seven-injured-in-portales-school-bus-crash-state-police-investigating/. Seven injured in Portales school bus crash, State …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/traffic-roads/seven-injured-in-portales-school-bus-crash-state-police-investigating/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/city-of-deming-helping-reduce-cost-of-natural-gas/. Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico …. Story located...
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
New Mexico companies to receive funding for new employee training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ten New Mexico businesses are getting state funding to help train new employees. The funding comes form the Job Training Incentive Program. The funds will help support the training of 87 new employees and six interns at ten companies across New Mexico for January. The companies will be reimbursed 50% to 75% […]
City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas
The release from the City announcing this can be seen in our article.
New Mexico bill could make school lunches healthier and free
"One in five children, 20% of our children go hungry all the time. They hear that grumbling in their stomach, they don't really hear the alphabet or that math equation or that passage in English or whatever it may be," said Sen. Padilla.
Warming temperatures into the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Northerly upper level winds will persist today, continuing to draw down colder air from the north. This will keep temperatures across the state this afternoon well below average, even though it will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies and calm conditions will persist this afternoon. Westerly upper level winds […]
Comments / 0