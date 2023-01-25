ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information...
WRAL

Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing Ukrainian war

CNN — Olesya Krivtsova sports an anti-Putin tattoo on one ankle and a bracelet that tracks her every move on the other. The 19-year-old from Russia's Arkhangelsk region must wear the device while she is under house arrest after she was charged over social media posts that authorities say discredit the Russian army and justify terrorism.
WRAL

The world looks on as Erdogan jockeys for a third decade of power in Turkey

CNN — Turkey is less than four months away from a presidential election that could extend the 20-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into a third decade. Analysts say that the result may be a close call for the long-term leader. The poll, which is expected May 14,...
WRAL

Gun attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran kills security chief

CNN — A gunman entered Azerbaijan's embassy in the Iranian capital and killed one person on Friday, the foreign ministries of Iran and Azerbaijan confirmed in separate statements, with both citing different motives for the deadly attack. Police and security forces arrested the assailant, who is now under investigation,...
WRAL

Settlements to be 'strengthened' in wake of Jerusalem attacks, Israeli PM says

CNN — Israel will "take steps to strengthen settlement" in response to shooting attacks in Jerusalem Friday and Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. A six-point list to "fight terrorism and exact a price from terrorists and those who support them" was posted to Netanyahu's Facebook page overnight Saturday after a meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet.
WRAL

German parliament officially commemorates LGBTQ victims of Nazi regime for first time

CNN — The German parliament for the first time on Friday focused its annual Holocaust memorial commemorations on people persecuted and killed over their sexual or gender identity during World War II. Campaigners in Germany have worked for decades to establish an official ceremony to commemorate the LGBTQ victims...
WRAL

Earthquake in Iran kills at least 2, injures hundreds

CNN — At least two people were killed, and more than 300 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time. Iran's state news agency IRNA reported the earthquake hit the city of Khoy, West Azerbaijan province, in northwest Iran, around 9:44 p.m. local time, citing the Iranian Seismological Center in Tehran.
WRAL

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iran

CNN — A massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in northwestern Iran on Saturday, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported. The refinery is near the city of Tabriz in East Azerbaijan Province. "The firefighting is still going on and the size and intensity of the fire made...
WRAL

Lethal Israeli raid marks deadliest day in over a year

CNN — Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians and wounded several others in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said, prompting the Palestinian Authority to suspend its security coordination with Israel. Hours after the Jenin raid, a tenth Palestinian was killed in what...

