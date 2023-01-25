Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in Maryland counties frustrated and concerned over juvenile crime trend
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place seeing an uptick in juvenile crime. Some surrounding Maryland counties are too, leaving some residents concerned and frustrated over the troubling trend. In Anne Arundel County, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down while standing on the back porch of his...
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomes Md. tennis star Frances Tiafoe to State House
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Newly appointed Maryland Governor Wes Moore welcomed Prince George's County tennis star Frances Tiafoe to the State House on Thursday. Tiafoe gained fame through the 2022 U.S. Open, where he made a cinderella run to the tournament's semifinal. Since then, Tiafoe has been just as...
foxbaltimore.com
Emergency Bill could lower Maryland sales, use tax rates as inflation continues to soar
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An emergency bill could lower Maryland's sales and use tax rates as inflation continues to soar across the country. According to House Bill 1405, the bill would decrease the rate from 6% to 5% for a full year if Maryland's comptroller confirms a certain inflation rate is at least 6%.
foxbaltimore.com
CASH Campaign of Md. kicking off 22nd Anniversary of free tax preparation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Creating Assets, Saving and Hope (CASH) Campaign of Maryland celebrated National Earning Income Tax Credit Awareness day by kicking off their 22nd Anniversary of free tax preparation. The non-profit said they expect to "help working Marylanders who made $60,000 or less in 2022 save money."
foxbaltimore.com
Sports betting may be coming to 3 Baltimore-area restaurants
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission found three Baltimore-area restaurants qualified for sports betting licenses, according to a news release. The agency also approved two mobile sports betting applications. The restaurant applications were approved for Green Turtle restaurants in Towson and Canton, as well as...
foxbaltimore.com
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman accused of stealing millions from Holocaust survivor, 87, she met on dating site
CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. (TND) — A woman in Florida is accused of stealing the life savings of millions of dollars from an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. The feds say Peaches Stergo, 36, engaged in the scheme for several years, from 2017 through October 2021. The two met on a dating...
Comments / 0