Maryland State

Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
BALTIMORE, MD
CASH Campaign of Md. kicking off 22nd Anniversary of free tax preparation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Creating Assets, Saving and Hope (CASH) Campaign of Maryland celebrated National Earning Income Tax Credit Awareness day by kicking off their 22nd Anniversary of free tax preparation. The non-profit said they expect to "help working Marylanders who made $60,000 or less in 2022 save money."
MARYLAND STATE
Sports betting may be coming to 3 Baltimore-area restaurants

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission found three Baltimore-area restaurants qualified for sports betting licenses, according to a news release. The agency also approved two mobile sports betting applications. The restaurant applications were approved for Green Turtle restaurants in Towson and Canton, as well as...
BALTIMORE, MD

