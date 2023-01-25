ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County Prosecutor announces priorities for administration, including gun violence prevention

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sWeB_0kQL8Vzu00

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion announced the new policies and practices she will implement for her new administration.

Manion was sworn in earlier this month as the first woman and person of color to serve in the position.

During a news conference, she announced the creation of a new gun violence prevention unit that will identify and prosecute those perpetuating the most harm in the community.

“I believe gun violence is preventable, and this new unit will serve to reduce the devastating effects of gun violence on our King County communities,” said Manion. “In my vision, our new gun violence prevention unit is at the heart of a strong partnership where prosecutors, police, community leaders, and nonprofits use data to inform our collective approach to tackling gun violence.”

It will also connect individuals exposed to gun violence to community-based resources before they become perpetrators or victims.

Tuesday’s announcement also included the creation of two new divisions.

The first does not yet have an official title but will focus on gender-based violence – this includes the domestic violence unit, sexually violent predator unit, sex crimes and commercial sexual exploitation and hate crimes.

“While all victims and survivors of crime are relevant and deserve to be heard, the purpose of this new division is to elevate and improve our office’s response to gender-based violence,” said Manion. “This division will bring a trauma-informed, victim-centered response to these cases.”

A new economic crimes and wage theft division is also being created. This will include organized retail theft, economic crimes, identity theft, fraud, elder abuse and wage theft.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown

Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy