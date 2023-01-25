Read full article on original website
Harrisburg semifinals, buzzer beater in Eldon highlight Wednesday night hoops action
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Ryder Williams sent Versailles to the championship game of the Eldon Tournament in style. Williams hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer from near midcourt in overtime, giving the Tigers an 83-80 win over the Eugene Eagles. Versailles will play Fatima in the title game Saturday night. Play also...
High school basketball highlights and scores, January 26th
New Bloomfield — A major CMAC showdown between Rock Bridge and Hickman and tournament play highlighted the action Thursday evening. Check out all the action and scores in the video above!
Helias Wrestling defeats Smith-Cotton on senior night
Jefferson City — A major CMAC battle on the mat between Helias and Smith-Cotton Thursday evening. It was also senior night for the Crusaders, who were able to come out on top 58-18. Winners include Alexander Careaga, Justin Weiberg, and Ben Holee. Check out the highlights above!
Jefferson City Lady Jays secure win against Kansas City powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City Lady Jays came to play Friday night in their 55-51 win against St. Thomas Aquina. Lady Jays were led once again by Hannah Linthacum with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Check out the action in the video above!
Saturday night's weather update
The Show-Me state is about to be hit with a strong cold front this evening, looking to drop our temperatures significantly and bring some light winter precipitation:. This system has trended much weaker. Although this is a strong frontal passage interacting with a warm front from the South, the potential Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) shows minor impacts for areas along and South of I-70.
Houf moves from Fulton Middle School to Capital City High School
The Jefferson City School District announced who will become the principal of Capital City High School. In a press release, the district announced that Beth Houf, the current principal of Fulton Middle School, will take the school's top spot. Houf was named the 2022 National Principal of the Year by...
Man convicted of assault in Cole County Court
A Jefferson City man was found guilty of domestic assault on Thursday. Robert Bernard Clark, Sr., was charged with Domestic assault, third-degree for punching a woman in July 2021. The probable cause statement said that officers saw Clark punching a woman twice. The document goes on to state that Clark...
Missouri State Penitentiary had 30,200 visitors in 2022
The Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced how many people visited the Missouri State Penitentiary in 2022. In a press release, the CVB said 30,200 people visited the old prison last year. Nearly 4,400 people visited the Missouri State Penitentiary Museum in 2022. Tours of the prison will...
Columbia Fire Department gets new arson dog, K-9 Tony
The Columbia Fire Department added a new member to its team. Tony is an accelerant detection canine, or an arson dog. Tony was teamed with Battalion Chief Jim Pasley. Pasley and Tony trained for four weeks in Concord, New Hampshire. Pasley has been a certified arson K-9 handler since 2017...
Project Homeless Connect offers free services to Columbia unsheltered population
COLUMBIA — Nearly 200 homeless people got some free services Thursday thanks to a City of Columbia program. Project Homeless Connect hosted a one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Downtown Columbia. Project Homeless Connect is an event offered by the City of Columbia twice a year. Volunteers at the event gave homeless people some basic needs such free lunches and free haircuts.
Mexico police seek son of victim of December arson fire
Mexico police announced they were looking for a suspect in a fatal arson fire. On December 23rd, there was a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. After an investigation into the fire, according to a release...
Six pounds of meth seized, several arrested
RANDOLPH COUNTY — A multi-year investigation lead to six pounds of methamphetamine being seized. According to a release Friday from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, several search warrants were executed on January 19, in the Higbee, Randolph County area. As a result of the search, six pounds of purported...
Algoa inmate pronounced dead at prison on Friday, autopsy to be performed
The Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died. The department sent a release stating that Jason Shuck, 44, from Audrain County, was pronounced dead Friday morning at the prison. Shuck was serving three seven-year sentences for delivery/possession of a controlled substance. He entered the...
For Holts Summit couple with AFib, procedure provides peace of mind
Against her better judgment, Ginger Mangan accepted her uncle’s invitation to meet a young musician named Tom who would occasionally sit in with his country music band. That uncle turned out to be a better matchmaker than she thought. Ginger and Tom hit it off, danced all night, and started dating. Against the advice of both of their families, who thought they were too young, they got married at age 19.
