Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Mohamed El-Erian says passive investing doesn't make sense any more now interest rates are climbing
"This is an investment world in which greater selectivity, smart structuring and dynamic asset allocation trump more often the lower fees on passive vehicles," top economist Mohamed El-Erian said.
Motley Fool
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
Coinbase's stock price has plunged 85% from its peak. The stock is unlikely to recover until the cryptocurrency market stabilizes. Coinbase's market cap could skyrocket if the crypto winter ends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
investing.com
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
CoinDesk
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm’s funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
astaga.com
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a difficult 12 months, the mud is lastly beginning to settle within the crypto markets. The seismic occasions of 2022 have modified market dynamics and funding methods for the foreseeable future. As an alternative of looking for a fast return, many traders at the moment are trying to play the lengthy sport. So that are the 6 greatest cryptocurrencies to purchase for a stable long-term crypto Funding technique in 2023?
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
investing.com
Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's
© Reuters. Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares rose 2.5% after-hours Wednesday after the company announced a massive buyback plan and another dividend hike. The oil giant's Board authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company’s common shares. The new plan...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Believe One Crypto Asset Has the Most Compelling Growth Outlook in 2023: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says most institutional investors believe one crypto asset has the most growth potential this year. In the latest Digital Asset Quarterly Fund Manager Survey, CoinShares says there is a 20% increase in bullish sentiment among investors for smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). “Ethereum has seen a...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the US debt ceiling – and compares politicians who support raising it to binge-drinking alcoholics
The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit last week, raising the prospect of a default in June.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Stagnates As Meme Coin’s Social Score And Market Cap Plunge
As of writing, Shiba Inu has been up 41% in the monthly time frame. This rally is being boosted by the renewed investor sentiment in cryptocurrencies which led to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum regain ground lost when FTX collapsed. SHIB is one of those tokens that has climbed...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Investors Should Be ‘Accumulating’ Before Rise to $150,000: Bloomberg Analyst
Bitcoin ($BTC) investors should be accumulating the flagship cryptocurrency before its price explodes upward and hits $150,000, according to Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone, who is a well-known cryptocurrency bull. During an interview with cryptocurrency influencer Scott Melker, McGlone pointed out he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency’s price will surge...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge
Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
