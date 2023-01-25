Read full article on original website
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
WANE-TV
Work on trail extending into northern Allen Co. begins next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Work to expand the ever growing network of trails in Allen County is expected to begin next week according to Fort Wayne Trails. The Pufferbelly Trail on Allen County’s north side is slated to extend from Life Bridge Church west of the intersection of Union Chapel Road and Corbin Road north to Fitch Road. A map of the current trail system and future trails can be found here.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow
After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads. Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow. After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 194 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,797 cases and 1,243 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
FW Mayor Tom Henry to deliver 2023 State of the City February 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will deliver the 2023 State of the City address at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15. It will take place at the Grand Wayne Center at 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Henry...
WISH-TV
Man arrested for 2018 triple murder in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police say its department arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday morning for a triple homicide in 2018. At 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Police say he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards and Breondon Pinkston in June 2018.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne begins construction on relocated Fire Station 14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced construction has started on a new Fire Station 14 for the FWFD in northeast Fort Wayne. Currently, Station 14 is located on Reed Road across from Snider High School, and the...
WANE-TV
963xke.com
Promenade Park announces agreement with teds Snack+Bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – At their monthly meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners signed a lease agreement with Perry St. Market to Go, LLC d/b/a/ teds Snack+Bar for the restaurant facility at Promenade Park, which is estimated to open with some private events in late spring and then fully open to the public in early May.
WANE-TV
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. Multiple groups showed up, including Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, Hoosiers for Life and a few local churches. They met at the University of...
wfft.com
Mercer County snow emergency lifted
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County has lifted the level 1 snow emergency. The County Sheriff's Office reminds people to still use caution if out on the roads.
wfft.com
Woman dead, man injured in shooting in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning on Fort Wayne's north side. Fort Wayne police responded to a call after 11 a.m. reporting a shooting on the 9000 block of Dartford Court, which is in Hickory Hill off of Wallen Road.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
Times-Bulletin
‘Thundersnow’-storm hit Van Wert Wednesday
If you thought you heard summer thunderstorm rumbles late Wednesday morning you were probably correct. A unique but not totally unheard of phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow,’ occurred in the local area between 10:30 a.m. and noon. It was caused by the instability and intensity of the low pressure that created the snowstorm.
WANE-TV
Final days to Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The days of dozens of delicious deals are coming to an end. Savor Fort Wayne wraps up on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the event wrapping up, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine stopped by WANE 15 to show what it’s offering. See that in the interview above.
WANE-TV
wfft.com
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
WANE-TV
