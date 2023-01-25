Read full article on original website
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
Brazil's central bank to keep wary stance against govt flak: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will keep a wary stance next week against strong criticism from recently elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, maintaining the Selic benchmark rate at current high levels, a Reuters poll suggests. Investors are focusing on how hawkish the bank's policy statement will...
Oil’s 2-week rally snaps on unexpected Russian supply, lingering U.S. worries
Investing.com -- Oil erased its January rally after crude prices posted their first weekly loss in three weeks and the second one for the month on reports of a surfeit of unexpected Russian supply headed for the market and signs that U.S. economic concerns were as important as bullish optimism over Chinese oil demand.
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
Aptos Price Faces a Minor Pullback at $17.52 After a Week of a Bullish Spree
Aptos Price Faces a Minor Pullback at $17.52 After a Week of a Bullish Spree. Aptos cryptocurrency price analysis shows APT’s bullish spree has slowed down. APT is facing stiff rejection from the $20 mark. The bulls are defending the key support level of $17.00. The Aptos cryptocurrency has...
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
Price analysis 1/27: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
After two weeks of a stupendous rally, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has largely been flat this week. This is a positive sign, as it shows that market participants are not growing nervous before a slew of central bank meetings takes place next week. The United States Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are scheduled to announce their policy decisions next week.
Gold retreats after virtually touching $1,950; awaits PCE inflation data
Investing.com -- Gold futures came within a hair’s breadth of $1,950 an ounce before retreating on Thursday, as bulls in the game appeared to be conserving energy for another crack at the key resistance if U.S. inflation data due in the next 24 hours turns out to be tamer than thought.
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
(Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March. The U.S. central bank's preferred gauge for inflation, the personal consumption expenditures...
Analysis-Southern Africa calls the tune as great power suitors queue up
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa and its neighbours were at the centre of a tussle for influence this week when top Russian and U.S. officials visited, offering a rare moment of leverage for governments on a continent more used to being buffeted by events than wooed. With a war in...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
Philippines 2022 GDP growth quickest in over 4 decades, but outlook challenging
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine economy ended 2022 with the fastest growth in over four decades underpinned by a robust final quarter, but analysts and policymakers warn that a global slowdown and soaring inflation will make for a difficult year ahead. Manila's fourth quarter forecast-beating annual growth of 7.2% reported...
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) NV from selling machines to China used...
Blackstone's earnings fall 41% as assets sales slump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc's fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 41% year-on-year as the world's largest manager of alternative assets said on Thursday it cashed out fewer investments across key portfolios. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has been dealing with rising redemptions at its flagship real estate income trust (BREIT), prompting the private equity...
LG Display posts record loss in Q4 due to weak demand
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean display panel maker LG Display (NYSE:LPL) on Friday posted a record operating loss in the December quarter, as global demand for smartphones, computers and televisions remains depressed amid an uncertain economic outlook. The Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier posted a 876 billion won ($711.13 million) operating...
SEB beats profit forecasts helped by trading income, hikes dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish banking group SEB beat fourth-quarter net profit forecasts on Thursday on higher interest income after central bank rate hikes and trading gains, prompting it to boost its proposed dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, has seen central...
Coinbase Europe Fined $3.6M for Severe Non-Compliance
© Reuters Coinbase Europe Fined $3.6M for Severe Non-Compliance. The DNB granted Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) a window in which it can object to the fine before March 2nd, 2023. The Dutch Central Bank (DNB) has imposed a €3.3 million fine on Coinbase Europe for extended non-compliance with Dutch registration regulations.
Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid
© Reuters. Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid. A Bitcoin mining project in Malawi utilizes clean and excess hydro energy to connect more families to the grid while providing economic empowerment to the region. The project brings electricity to the community, job opportunities, and improved...
Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview. "In 2022, we had a very good year, a record year," he said, saying that the fourth quarter would...
