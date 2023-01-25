Former Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, Detroit announced Thursday. The cause of death was not given. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO