Anaheim, CA

Coyotes hosting Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday

The Arizona Coyotes are hosting the third annual Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday. Presented by Phoenix Children’s, the event honors the life of Coyotes ring of honor member Leighton Accardo, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer. It also raises money for youth female hockey in the Valley as part of the Leighton Accardo Foundation.
Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, will not return

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
Enigma of Deandre Ayton continues in Suns’ loss to Mavericks

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton played a bizarre game on Thursday night in the 99-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The center scored 19 points and secured 20 rebounds, but he shot 6-for-20 from the field and had multiple lapses in focus throughout the game that allowed the Mavericks to either snag an easy bucket in crunch time or grab offensive or defensive rebounds. He added two assists and two blocks.
Former Arizona Cardinals LB Jessie Lemonier dead at age 25

Former Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, Detroit announced Thursday. The cause of death was not given. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon.
