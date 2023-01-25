Read full article on original website
Zegras scores in OT, Ducks beat Coyotes for 3rd win a row
Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beating the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season
Coyotes hosting Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday
The Arizona Coyotes are hosting the third annual Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday. Presented by Phoenix Children’s, the event honors the life of Coyotes ring of honor member Leighton Accardo, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer. It also raises money for youth female hockey in the Valley as part of the Leighton Accardo Foundation.
Phoenix Suns to get center Deandre Ayton back vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns will be getting a big boost in the lineup on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center. Head coach Monty Williams announced pregame that 6-foot-11 center Deandre Ayton will be available after missing each of the last three contests due to a non-COVID illness.
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish Arizona kid
Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is a man of the people. And prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA 2K23 cover boy surprised 17-year-old Make-A-Wish Arizona kid Breanna Amado and her family with a hug and meet-and-greet session. Amado was battling leukemia a...
Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, will not return
Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
Enigma of Deandre Ayton continues in Suns’ loss to Mavericks
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton played a bizarre game on Thursday night in the 99-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The center scored 19 points and secured 20 rebounds, but he shot 6-for-20 from the field and had multiple lapses in focus throughout the game that allowed the Mavericks to either snag an easy bucket in crunch time or grab offensive or defensive rebounds. He added two assists and two blocks.
ASU’s Bobby Hurley taking different approach than past years after tough losses
Arizona State men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley is well-known for his outbursts directed at officials on the sideline during games, and he admittedly used to take that same energy into the locker room following tough losses, such as those like the one on Saturday against USC. Hurley told...
Mikal Bridges goes supernova in OT Phoenix Suns win vs. Spurs
If the Phoenix Suns finish a game ahead of another team in the Western Conference standings, remember their 128-118 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs and what Mikal Bridges did to make it happen. In a lull of a game for three-plus quarters, a bonkers fourth quarter broke out...
Top 25 roundup: Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma blow by No. 2 Alabama
Grant Sherfield had a season-high 30 points, leading Oklahoma to a 93-69 upset of No. 2 Alabama on Saturday in
Deandre Ayton leads charge in 1st half for Suns vs. Spurs
The Phoenix Suns responded well in the first half to Thursday’s rough 99-95 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks by starting the first with a 55-48 lead over the San Antonio Spurs. The Saturday contest is a quick one-game road fixture before Phoenix returns home for two more at Footprint...
Former Arizona Cardinals LB Jessie Lemonier dead at age 25
Former Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, Detroit announced Thursday. The cause of death was not given. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon.
Dario Saric unsure of future with Suns, focused on giving ‘100% no matter what’
It’s been an up-and-down tenure for Phoenix Suns big man Dario Saric, who is in the midst of his fourth season in the Valley. Despite all the injuries the Suns have had to deal with in 2022-23, Saric ranks 13th on the team in total minutes played (418), which only bests guard Duane Washington Jr. (394), forward Cam Johnson (304) and guard Saben Lee (151).
