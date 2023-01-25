ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

wfft.com

Defiance County under Weather Advisory

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance County Sheriff;s Office has issued a level 2 Weather Emergency for the county. A level 2 emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should go...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow

After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads. Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow. After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Winter storm warning Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An impactful winter system pushes snow into the region after midnight. The snow tracks from the southwest to the northeast between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is widespread across the region shortly before daybreak until the middle of the afternoon. It tapers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities

SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
SWANTON, OH
wfft.com

Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
BUTLER, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– A fatal two-vehicle car accident has occurred in Grant County on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East. The Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gas City Police all responded to the crash with their initial investigation concluding that a Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Multiple crashes shut down lanes on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lanes on I-469 have been shut down due to multiple crashes. Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes from I-69 to Maplecrest Road have been shut down. North and southbound exit ramps for I-469 are temporarily closed. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.
FORT WAYNE, IN

