Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Mercer County snow emergency lifted
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County has lifted the level 1 snow emergency. The County Sheriff's Office reminds people to still use caution if out on the roads.
wfft.com
Defiance County under Weather Advisory
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance County Sheriff;s Office has issued a level 2 Weather Emergency for the county. A level 2 emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should go...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow
After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads. Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow. After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
wtvbam.com
Branch County included in Winter Storm Watch, 5-8 inches of snow possible on Wednesday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Old Man Winter maybe making up for lost time. There has been very little snowfall so far this winter but the forecast for the middle of the week says that is about to change. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch...
Wednesday snow sets January 25th snowfall record
The snow Wednesday also sends us back above average for the month of January.
wfft.com
Winter storm warning Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An impactful winter system pushes snow into the region after midnight. The snow tracks from the southwest to the northeast between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is widespread across the region shortly before daybreak until the middle of the afternoon. It tapers...
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 194 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,797 cases and 1,243 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Snow storm heading towards mid-Michigan, 3-6 inches forecasted
Higher snowfall totals associated with this system and winds gusting near 25 mph will likely reduce visibility and create rough road conditions for your Wednesday evening commute.
thevillagereporter.com
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
wfft.com
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
wfft.com
FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
wfft.com
Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– A fatal two-vehicle car accident has occurred in Grant County on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East. The Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gas City Police all responded to the crash with their initial investigation concluding that a Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
wfft.com
FW Mayor Tom Henry to deliver 2023 State of the City February 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will deliver the 2023 State of the City address at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15. It will take place at the Grand Wayne Center at 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Henry...
wfft.com
Multiple crashes shut down lanes on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lanes on I-469 have been shut down due to multiple crashes. Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes from I-69 to Maplecrest Road have been shut down. North and southbound exit ramps for I-469 are temporarily closed. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned. Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast...
Comments / 0