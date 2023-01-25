Read full article on original website
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
GDP report hits at 8:30 a.m. ET. Tesla earnings beat the Street. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda will step aside. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. The earnings march goes on. We're deeper into earnings season, so investors are getting more...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NBC New York
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say
Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
NBC New York
Hiring Slowdowns, Manager Burnout and Other Trends That Will Shape U.S. Workplaces in 2023, Experts Say
If there was any hope during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that the workplace would one day "return to normal," 2022 dashed that expectation. Hardly anyone has made it through the last 12 months without their work lives disrupted or completely upended. Millions of people lost their jobs or...
NBC New York
Norway's Fossil Fuel Bonanza Stokes Impassioned Debate About How Best to Spend Its ‘War Profits'
Norway's skyrocketing oil and gas wealth is expected to climb to new heights this year, boosted by higher fossil fuel prices in the wake of Russia's nearly year-long onslaught in Ukraine. It has ignited an impassioned debate about international justice, with many questioning whether it is fair for Norway to...
NBC New York
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
NBC New York
Hiring Might Be Slowing in the UK — But These 10 Jobs Are Growing, LinkedIn Says
Concerns about layoffs and uncertainty about the future of the economy are widespread among employees and job seekers right now. Earlier this month, data from the Office of National Statistics showed that job vacancies fell in the last quarter of 2022. But some jobs are actually growing, data from LinkedIn shows.
NBC New York
Big Oil Poised to Smash Annual Profit Records — Sparking Outcry From Campaigners and Activists
Oil majors Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies are slated to report a combined profit of $190 billion for 2022, according to estimates from analysts at Refinitiv. U.S. President Joe Biden has previously accused oil companies of reaping a "windfall of war," while simultaneously refusing to help lower prices...
NBC New York
Bank of Japan Showed No Sign of Making a Hawkish Shift in Its January Meeting
"The Bank needs to continue with the current yield curve control, considering the outlook that it will take time to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent," Bank of Japan said. MUFG's Jeff Ng said the latest round of wage negotiations is likely to keep inflation at its historically...
NBC New York
Russia, South Africa and a ‘Redesigned Global Order': The Kremlin's Hearts and Minds Machine Is Steaming Ahead
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pretoria as part of an African tour. Diplomatic analysts told CNBC that the tour primarily represented an assertion of Russia's "non-isolation." Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs told CNBC that the timing of a joint military exercise with Russia to...
NBC New York
For Ukraine, Western Tanks Could Be a Game Changer in the Conflict
Germany and the U.S. have decided to send dozens of their own respective battle tanks. There was delight in Kyiv, with officials saying it could be a game changer in war. And anger in Moscow with officials there calling the latest donation of military equipment by NATO, and offensive weaponry no less, as "extremely dangerous."
