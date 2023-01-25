ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

GDP report hits at 8:30 a.m. ET. Tesla earnings beat the Street. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda will step aside. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. The earnings march goes on. We're deeper into earnings season, so investors are getting more...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated

Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Hiring Might Be Slowing in the UK — But These 10 Jobs Are Growing, LinkedIn Says

Concerns about layoffs and uncertainty about the future of the economy are widespread among employees and job seekers right now. Earlier this month, data from the Office of National Statistics showed that job vacancies fell in the last quarter of 2022. But some jobs are actually growing, data from LinkedIn shows.
Bank of Japan Showed No Sign of Making a Hawkish Shift in Its January Meeting

"The Bank needs to continue with the current yield curve control, considering the outlook that it will take time to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent," Bank of Japan said. MUFG's Jeff Ng said the latest round of wage negotiations is likely to keep inflation at its historically...
For Ukraine, Western Tanks Could Be a Game Changer in the Conflict

Germany and the U.S. have decided to send dozens of their own respective battle tanks. There was delight in Kyiv, with officials saying it could be a game changer in war. And anger in Moscow with officials there calling the latest donation of military equipment by NATO, and offensive weaponry no less, as "extremely dangerous."

