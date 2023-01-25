ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols died from 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating' according to preliminary autopsy results, lawyer says

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Boston

2-year-old dies after alleged drug exposure in mother's car

PEABODY - A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs in her car and died. Lily Iorio died at a Peabody hospital on January 18, authorities said.Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office said the exposure happened in her mother Vanessa Jeising's car, where the two lived. The 28-year-old told a friend that her daughter appeared to be unresponsive, according to prosecutors.The friend told Jeising to get her daughter to the hospital. The friend then called Peabody police, who escorted the mother and daughter to the emergency room, but the girl could not...
PEABODY, MA
New York Post

Six dead after tour bus crashed head-on with freight truck in upstate New York

Six people were killed in upstate New York Saturday after a freight truck and a tour bus collided in what officials called a “gruesome” tragedy. As many as 15 people were on the bus when it collided head-on with the truck around 6:00 a.m. on State Highway 37 in Louisville, a small town on the US-Canada border, State Police said. The driver of the box truck was the only one in the vehicle. Three other people were wounded and rushed to the hospital, including one in critical condition. Police did not say which vehicle smashed into the other and did not release the identities of the victims. Officials described the crash site as “gruesome,” TV station WWNY reported. The highway was shut down to traffic for 12 hours Saturday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though photos of the scene showed banks of foot-high snow on the side of the highway. WWNY said there might have been reduced visibility at the time of the accident. The bus appears to be affiliated with the solar energy company LBFNY, based in central New York. The box truck, a Penske rental, had fully loaded cargo, officials said. With Post wires
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy