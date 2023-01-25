Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
'One event at a time': CMU gymnastics wins two-straight meets
Central Michigan gymnastics went into its third rotation with a slim lead against Bowling Green State University however, after some costly falls on beam for the Chippewas, the Falcons were able to take the lead, 146.350-145.050. As the meet came down to the final rotation, the Chippewas had to out-perform...
Central Michigan Life
CMU basketball legend Dan Majerle makes his return to McGuirk
Alongside an old tradition of the toilet paper toss returning to McGuirk Arena on Saturday, Central Michigan basketball's perhaps most-renowned player will join the mayhem. Dan Majerle, the guard who played for CMU from 1984-1988, will be honored. His return to Mount Pleasant will take place during Saturday's game against rival Western Michigan.
Central Michigan Life
SGA dicusses disability access, events, student opportunities
Central Michigan Universities’ Student Government Association met Jan. 23 to discuss comments and concerns from people within CMU’s campus. Topics such as disability access concerns, fundraisers and events, RSO finance surveys and future meetings were all discussed. On Jan. 30, SGA will be hosting President Bob Davies, Vice...
Central Michigan Life
Hot chocolate social for CMU faculty, staff
Tired of grading students’ homework when its cold and snowy outside? Get hot chocolate and chat with your colleagues!. “Hot chocolate social” for Central Michigan University faculty and staff takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 in Powers Hall ballroom. According to CMU’s website, CMU...
Central Michigan Life
CMU announces search committee for next AVP of financial services and reporting/controller
According to a press release on Central Michigan University’s website, a committee has been formed to conduct the search for CMU’s next Associate Vice President, Financial Services and Reporting/Controller. The committee, chaired by associate vice president for facilities management, Johnathan Webb, and consisting of six CMU faculty members,...
Central Michigan Life
EDITORIAL: Believe in your cause and others will too
Last week, we celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week and this week, the campus honored Jewish heritage. If the past two weeks have taught us anything, it's how often change has come from students. On Jan. 16, the CommUNITY Peace Brunch highlighted several Central Michigan University students who have...
Central Michigan Life
Campus, community organizations to host nonprofit, government internship career fair
From 9am to 12pm on Jan. 28 in Bovee University Center Rotunda, the Central Michigan University's Career Development Center, Nonprofit Leadership Student Alliance and Mount Pleasant Community Foundation is hosting a Nonprofit and Government Internship Career Fair. The fair is an opportunity for students to network with recruiters that could...
Central Michigan Life
I-Ride to help host WCFX’s ‘Caravan of Care’
Isabella County’s Transportation Commision, better known as I-Ride, is partnering with WCFX 95.3 and the William and Janet Strickland Nonprofit Center to help host its Caravan for Care event. From Jan. 23 to 27, WCFX will be at the William and Janet Strickland Nonprofit Center collecting non-perishable donations to...
