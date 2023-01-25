ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbs above 3.5% after better-than-expected GDP report

Treasury yields rose Thursday after the fourth quarter gross domestic product report was better than expected even as investors worry about a looming economic recession. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up 4 basis points at 3.502%. The. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point...
TechCrunch

2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity

Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
CNBC

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Footwear News

Boot Barn Stock Rises as It Reports Third Quarter Sales Gains, Decreasing Freight Costs

Shares for Boot Barn Holdings were up 17.55% at market close on Thursday to $87.42 after the western apparel and footwear retailer reported sales gains in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and noted declining freight costs. In the quarter, the Irvine, Calif.-based company reported net sales of $514.6 million, an increase of 5.9% over the same time last year. Net income was down however, coming in at $52.8 million in the quarter compared to $69.2 million in the prior year. These numbers match the company’s preliminary report ahead of this month’s ICR Conference. On the company’s earnings call on Wednesday afternoon,...
CNBC

Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar

Gold fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,929.43 per ounce after having slipped as much as $1,919.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
CNBC

Stocks close higher Friday, Nasdaq posts fourth week of gains

Stocks rose Friday and capped off a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in Tesla shares. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95% to settle at 11,621.71, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25% to close at 4,070.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978.08.
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC

We agree with Wells Fargo that Wynn is set for a comeback as gamblers return to Macao

Wells Fargo on Thursday raised its earnings estimates for Club holding. ' (WYNN) operations in Macao, China, while increasing its price target on the casino operator. The move, driven by signs competitor. (LVS) is seeing a recovery at the world's biggest gambling hub, is further evidence Wynn is poised for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy