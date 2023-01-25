Read full article on original website
CNBC
Charts suggest investors should bet on ‘work horses’ in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors to steer clear of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite and instead place their bets on names listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq has climbed 11% this year, as investors have bet on less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
CNBC
10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbs above 3.5% after better-than-expected GDP report
Treasury yields rose Thursday after the fourth quarter gross domestic product report was better than expected even as investors worry about a looming economic recession. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up 4 basis points at 3.502%. The. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point...
CNBC
India is a true bright spot in the midst of a global downturn, top execs and policymakers say
Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
TechCrunch
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
CNBC
A 26-year-old founded a medical startup — the same year he lost almost half his vision
As a rifleman in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps who endured harsh training as part of his national service, Kevin Choi had "no doubt" about the state of his health. "I've got quite severe myopia, but I still believed I was very healthy," Choi told CNBC Make It. But...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC
Elon Musk says a Chinese automaker will likely be second to Tesla: 'They work the smartest'
Elon Musk said that a Chinese automaker is likely to be the closest competitor to Tesla, while stressing the company is "winning in China" right now. Tesla has a number of challengers in China in the electric vehicle space, including a slew of start-ups such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Its biggest rival in China right now is BYD.
CNBC
Hiring slowdowns, manager burnout and other trends that will shape U.S. workplaces in 2023, experts say
If there was any hope during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that the workplace would one day "return to normal," 2022 dashed that expectation. Hardly anyone has made it through the last 12 months without their work lives disrupted or completely upended. Millions of people lost their jobs or...
Tesla trial: did Musk’s tweet affect the firm’s stock price? Experts weigh in
Legal and finance experts say the car company’s attorneys face an ‘uphill battle’ to prove the billionaire’s tweets had no impact on shares
Boot Barn Stock Rises as It Reports Third Quarter Sales Gains, Decreasing Freight Costs
Shares for Boot Barn Holdings were up 17.55% at market close on Thursday to $87.42 after the western apparel and footwear retailer reported sales gains in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and noted declining freight costs. In the quarter, the Irvine, Calif.-based company reported net sales of $514.6 million, an increase of 5.9% over the same time last year. Net income was down however, coming in at $52.8 million in the quarter compared to $69.2 million in the prior year. These numbers match the company’s preliminary report ahead of this month’s ICR Conference. On the company’s earnings call on Wednesday afternoon,...
CNBC
Beyoncé, a $100k-a-night suite and a red carpet of influencers: Dubai basks in its booming economy
A concert, which took place over the weekend, was the grand finale event of Atlantis The Royal's "grand reveal," whose 1,500 guests included model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z and a host of other influencers, socialites and royals. Rooms at the ultra-luxury hotel go for an average rate of $1,000 per...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The. yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around...
CNBC
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
Gold fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,929.43 per ounce after having slipped as much as $1,919.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
CNBC
Stocks close higher Friday, Nasdaq posts fourth week of gains
Stocks rose Friday and capped off a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in Tesla shares. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95% to settle at 11,621.71, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25% to close at 4,070.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978.08.
Sabadell sees 2023 strong lending growth after quarterly profit beat
MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell (SABE.MC) bank handily beat market expectations with its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher banking margins, and forecast higher lending income and profitability in 2023, lifting its shares by as much as 10%.
CNBC
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC
We agree with Wells Fargo that Wynn is set for a comeback as gamblers return to Macao
Wells Fargo on Thursday raised its earnings estimates for Club holding. ' (WYNN) operations in Macao, China, while increasing its price target on the casino operator. The move, driven by signs competitor. (LVS) is seeing a recovery at the world's biggest gambling hub, is further evidence Wynn is poised for...
