Shares for Boot Barn Holdings were up 17.55% at market close on Thursday to $87.42 after the western apparel and footwear retailer reported sales gains in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and noted declining freight costs. In the quarter, the Irvine, Calif.-based company reported net sales of $514.6 million, an increase of 5.9% over the same time last year. Net income was down however, coming in at $52.8 million in the quarter compared to $69.2 million in the prior year. These numbers match the company’s preliminary report ahead of this month’s ICR Conference. On the company’s earnings call on Wednesday afternoon,...

2 DAYS AGO