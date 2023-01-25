Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend. Freezing fog is developing tonight out around Clines Corners on I-40. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am Thursday. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average. It will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this winter here in the metro Thursday afternoon.

