-25 degree wind chill could slam parts of Colorado beginning tonight
Several wind chill advisories that will go into effect this weekend have been issued in the eastern portion of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The first advisory applies to Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties, and will be in effect from 9 PM on Saturday through 10 AM on Sunday. In these areas, wind chill values could drop as low as -25 degrees.
Warming temperatures into the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Northerly upper level winds will persist today, continuing to draw down colder air from the north. This will keep temperatures across the state this afternoon well below average, even though it will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies and calm conditions will persist this afternoon. Westerly upper level winds […]
KRQE News 13
Cold start, breezy and milder afternoon
Cold temperatures are greeting us this morning once again, but we are starting to see some improving conditions from earlier this week. Stronger winds are keeping temps much warmer for the northern mountains with lows 10-15° above 0. Winds will gust 35-45 mph over eastern NM this afternoon. Even the ABQ metro will see some gusty conditions Saturday. It’ll help our temperatures quite a bit, even pushing eastern NM near 60° Albuquerque will reach 50° under sunny skies. So grab those sunglasses and keep them handy with this forecast because we’ll see a lot of sunshine the next week.
KRQE News 13
Warmer weather returning
A warming trend is starting Friday. Warmer weather will continue to move in for most through the weekend before a potential storm arrives next week. Temperatures all across New Mexico and southwest Colorado climbed a couple to over 10° warmer today than what we saw on Thursday. This warming trend will continue through the weekend for most of New Mexico. However, Saturday night, a strong backdoor cold front will push into eastern New Mexico and bring much colder air to northeast parts of the state. The rest of New Mew Mexico will see high temperatures on Sunday and Monday hover right around average for the end of January.
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
KRQE News 13
Temperatures stay cold through Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a frigid start to Thursday across New Mexico, especially in northern New Mexico, where mountain temperatures have dropped to negative twenty degrees, and most low elevation spots are in the single digits and teens. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious...
KRQE News 13
One of the coldest days this winter arrives Thursday
Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend. Freezing fog is developing tonight out around Clines Corners on I-40. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am Thursday. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average. It will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this winter here in the metro Thursday afternoon.
KSLTV
Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon. KSL meteorologist Matt...
KRQE News 13
Cold air will continue as breezes die down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
KRQE News 13
Colder weather continues to move in
Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend. Light snow continues to fall across parts of northern and eastern New Mexico Wednesday evening. Snow showers will wrap up by 10 pm. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average.
KRQE News 13
More snow is on the way for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An impressive storm system dropped precipitation across the state over the past 24 hours, bringing places across the east that haven’t seen much action this winter a healthy amount of snow/rain. The bulk of the system has pushed into Texas/Oklahoma, with just a bit of wraparound moisture across the far southeast as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM for Lea and Eddy counties.
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
KOAT 7
Snow totals from across New Mexico
A winter storm brought heavy snow to some parts of New Mexico. Here's an interactive look at how much snow fell throughout the state. This is preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Data could be incomplete as snow totals continue to be reported.
How much snow fell around New Mexico? Preliminary snow totals for January 23-24 storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mid-January storm hit New Mexico this week. The recent storm dropped six or more inches in several spots around the state. KRQE News 13 meteorologists say isolated snow remains a possibility in the eastern plains through Wednesday. Most of the storm has likely passed. So, here’s the snow totals over the […]
KRQE News 13
Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.
