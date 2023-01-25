Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
🏀 MBB: Dragons fall in Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. — Hutchinson (14-8, 8-8) erased a Barton (14-7, 9-6) 11-point lead to start Saturday night's contest in The House on the Hill. The Dragons went on a 15-3 run, capped by a Jayden Garrison jumper, to take a 20-19 lead with 11:13 left in the first half.
🎥 🏀 Hutch Girls' play Washburn Rural in Winners' Bracket 3rd place game in Thunderbird Classic
TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' basketball team will play in the to winner's bracket consolation 3rd place game of the 2023 Thunderbird Classic due to a 38-37 loss to Wichita South on Thursday night.. The Salthawks (9-2) will play Washburn Rural at 11:30 am on Saturday morning. Catch all...
🏀 Salthawk Girls fall short in Thunderbird Classic vs Wichita South
TECUMSEH, Kan.-The Hutch High Girls came up a little short on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights semi-final game vs Wichita South falling to the Titans 38-37. Hutch trailed to a very defensively aggressive Wichita South team early on 11-2, but got back into the game and only trailed by 1 point 31 to 30 going into the final quarter.
🏀 WBB: No. 17 Cougars survive late Dragon surge
GREAT BEND, Kan. — No. 17 Barton (17-4, 11-4) jumped out to a 10-point advantage just 4:45 into Saturday night's contest. Hutchinson (17-5, 11-5) scored just three points in the first 5:06 of play. With 3:23 left in the first quarter, Bree Horyna hit her first of three triples....
🎥 🏀 Hutch Girls' play in semi-final in Thunderbird Classic
Tecumseh, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' basketball team advanced to the semi-final game of the 2023 Thunderbird Classic with a 48-23 win over Shawnee Mission North on Thursday night.. The Salthawks (9-1) will play Wichita South at 5:30 pm on Friday afternoon. Catch all the action with KWBW's award winning...
Manning wins Herm Wilson Long Jump
Hutchinson Community College sophomore Caleb Manning became the third Blue Dragon athlete to qualify for nationals and the second Dragon to win an event this season on Friday at the Wichita State Herm Wilson Invitational at the Heskett Center. Manning won the triple jump with a national-qualifying leap of 46...
Limon 6th at Herm Wilson Long Jump on Day 1 of meet
Hutchinson Community College Sophomore Liberty Limon had the best placing of just a handful of Blue Dragon athletics on Friday at the Wichita State Herm Wilson Classic at the Heskett Center. Day 1 had Blue Dragon athletes in just three events. The bulk of the action will take place on...
🏀 MBB: Shockers at East Carolina
WICHITA STATE (10-10, 3-5) at EAST CAROLINA (11-10, 2-6) Sunday, Jan. 29 | 11 a.m. CT (Noon ET) Greenville, N.C. | Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Bob Hull. Live Stats: shockerstats.com. Series: WSU leads 6-1 (2-0 in Greenville); Last: Dec. 31,...
⛳ Clemons named to Ben Hogan Award watch list
Hutchinson Community College men’s golf first-team All-American Dominic Clemons was selected to be a part of college golf’s elite golfers on Friday when he was named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list. Clemons was one of 37 collegiate golfers from all levels – NJCAA Divisions I, II...
🏀 MBB: Shockers Fall in Overtime to Tulane
Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 24 points, including a game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation, but Wichita State fell in overtime to visiting Tulane, 95-90, Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers (10-10, 3-5 American) led by as many as 18 points late in the first half...
KWCH.com
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.
SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
travelwithsara.com
The Best Midwest Small Towns To Visit In The New Year And All Year Long
The Midwest offers small-town charm and experiences you will not find anywhere else. Are you wondering why you should consider visiting these small Midwest towns? Myself and fellow Midwest travel writers have visited these towns. We found no shortage of things to do and enjoyed the spirit of each town. You can be as busy or as lazy as you choose to be.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
No one hurt after south Wichita house fire
According to the Wichita Fire Department, no one was hurt after a fire damaged a home in south Wichita Saturday.
One hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns in ditch
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hemtt A4 Re-Fuel driven by Nelis R. Pena, 24, Atlanta, Ga., was eastbound on Water Well Road at Centennial Road. The driver missed the turn. He attempted...
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection - Vol. 2
Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Today's installment from our Throwback Thursday collection takes us to the northwest corner...
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0