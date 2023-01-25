ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

🏀 MBB: Dragons fall in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. — Hutchinson (14-8, 8-8) erased a Barton (14-7, 9-6) 11-point lead to start Saturday night's contest in The House on the Hill. The Dragons went on a 15-3 run, capped by a Jayden Garrison jumper, to take a 20-19 lead with 11:13 left in the first half.
🏀 Salthawk Girls fall short in Thunderbird Classic vs Wichita South

TECUMSEH, Kan.-The Hutch High Girls came up a little short on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights semi-final game vs Wichita South falling to the Titans 38-37. Hutch trailed to a very defensively aggressive Wichita South team early on 11-2, but got back into the game and only trailed by 1 point 31 to 30 going into the final quarter.
🏀 WBB: No. 17 Cougars survive late Dragon surge

GREAT BEND, Kan. — No. 17 Barton (17-4, 11-4) jumped out to a 10-point advantage just 4:45 into Saturday night's contest. Hutchinson (17-5, 11-5) scored just three points in the first 5:06 of play. With 3:23 left in the first quarter, Bree Horyna hit her first of three triples....
Manning wins Herm Wilson Long Jump

Hutchinson Community College sophomore Caleb Manning became the third Blue Dragon athlete to qualify for nationals and the second Dragon to win an event this season on Friday at the Wichita State Herm Wilson Invitational at the Heskett Center. Manning won the triple jump with a national-qualifying leap of 46...
Limon 6th at Herm Wilson Long Jump on Day 1 of meet

Hutchinson Community College Sophomore Liberty Limon had the best placing of just a handful of Blue Dragon athletics on Friday at the Wichita State Herm Wilson Classic at the Heskett Center. Day 1 had Blue Dragon athletes in just three events. The bulk of the action will take place on...
🏀 MBB: Shockers at East Carolina

WICHITA STATE (10-10, 3-5) at EAST CAROLINA (11-10, 2-6) Sunday, Jan. 29 | 11 a.m. CT (Noon ET) Greenville, N.C. | Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Bob Hull. Live Stats: shockerstats.com. Series: WSU leads 6-1 (2-0 in Greenville); Last: Dec. 31,...
⛳ Clemons named to Ben Hogan Award watch list

Hutchinson Community College men’s golf first-team All-American Dominic Clemons was selected to be a part of college golf’s elite golfers on Friday when he was named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list. Clemons was one of 37 collegiate golfers from all levels – NJCAA Divisions I, II...
🏀 MBB: Shockers Fall in Overtime to Tulane

Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 24 points, including a game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation, but Wichita State fell in overtime to visiting Tulane, 95-90, Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers (10-10, 3-5 American) led by as many as 18 points late in the first half...
Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.

SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
The Best Midwest Small Towns To Visit In The New Year And All Year Long

The Midwest offers small-town charm and experiences you will not find anywhere else. Are you wondering why you should consider visiting these small Midwest towns? Myself and fellow Midwest travel writers have visited these towns. We found no shortage of things to do and enjoyed the spirit of each town. You can be as busy or as lazy as you choose to be.
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection - Vol. 2

Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Today's installment from our Throwback Thursday collection takes us to the northwest corner...
