Tallahassee, FL

Money Marauders: Maclay erases double-digit deficit to stun Crossroad Academy

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

It's been that kind of season for Maclay.

Down 13-points heading into the fourth quarter and chasing a 10-point gap most of Tuesday's game, Marauders head coach Eugene Granger wasn't overcomplicating things for his team. There was no need to rush anything or be pressed by the scoreboard. The focus was to do the basics and have confidence in each other.

"With games in the past we've had, we've been in this position before," Granger said. "We don't really pay attention to points until it gets to a certain time. We know we can put up a certain amount of points in a quarter."

In the final three minutes of the game, Maclay was able to chop down the deficit to 11, then six, and then suddenly down to possession. With 10 seconds left in the game, senior Michael Grant put back a rebound from senior Blaise Wallace to give Maclay the two-point edge.

The Marauders' press was able to breakdown Crossroad's attempt to move the ball upcourt for a final shot, giving Maclay a gritty, 82-80, win over the Scorpions. Grant's late-game heroics were deja vu like as he had a winning putback, off a Wallace shot, earlier this season to upset Florida High .

"We were down the whole game and we finally had a chance to come back," Grant said. "We had a couple of seconds left, gave it to Blaise, and he does what he does. I was lucky enough to get the rebound and put it right back up. I'm just thankful my team was able to hit some shots late in the fourth quarter."

Staying cool

The phrase "Consistency is key" can be seen as a little cliche, since it's used so much, but in the end, that is what powered Maclay to finish on top. Despite not shooting well for most of the game, Granger knew the capabilities of his team and knew shots were going to eventually fall.

"This is nothing we didn't know we could do," Granger said. "We missed a lot of free throws and a lot of open shots. We just had to do what we do consistently. Stop. Score. Stop. Score."

Following a 24-point third quarter, Maclay's defense limited Crossroad to just 16, limiting senior Kris Parker to just six, making only two shots from the field. On the offensive side of the ball, Wallace and senior Sawyer Stone took over under the net. Stone downed 11 of his 18 points in the final frame and Wallace powered down nine of his team-leading 28 in the fourth.

The regroup at halftime allowed the Marauders to start opening up the paint and find ways past Crossroad's paint dwellers. Rebounding became the decisive factor in the finish, as both squads boast some of the tallest players in the area. The Scorpions are averaging 30 pulldowns a game and Maclay 27.

"We knew that we had to rebound the ball coming into this game," Grant said. "If we could rebound the ball more than they could, and the first half they really got us, but we were able to batter down the hatches in the second half. We were able to get those rebounds that we really needed."

Winning mentality

Maclay continues to tear through its schedule with a 17-3 record , the program's best since going 18-4 in 2006-07. In having big goals in mind, the Marauders aren't looking too far into the future. They're sticking to their routine that has gotten them this far and looking to consistently improve every day.

"It's just daily consistency," Granger said. "Consistency, execution, and even when it's a day off just continuing to execute and practice. We've just got to sharpen up our offense, defense, and whole approach. That's all we're doing right now for the next two weeks."

Crossroad is looking to snap the skid, dropping three of their last four and sitting at 5-8 on the year. Their last two regular season games are at home, hosting Marianna and Gadsden County. Both have won three straight with the Bulldogs besting Blountstown by 35, and the Jaguars defeating Wakulla by 37.

Maclay has a bulkier stretch of games left, at Chiles, North Florida Christian, hosting Taylor County and traveling to Fleming Island to cap off the regular season. It's all a part of the grind in hopes to end the district title drought and go even further.

"We want to win a district championship," Grant said. "We've got to beat Florida High and that's what we hope to do to win."

Maclay (17-3) : 22, 12, 17, 31 - 82

Crossroad Academy (5-8): 21, 19, 24, 16 - 80

Maclay: Wallace 8 12-20 28, McAllister 3 5-7 14, Stone 6 3-4 18, Grant 4 2-2 11, Davis 1 4-4 7, Podgorski 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 26-39 82.

Crossroad Academy: Parker 9 11-12 29, Bradwell 7 4-4 20, Godfrey 5 1-2 11, Favors 4 0-0 10, Boone 2 2-2 6, Chisholm 1 0-1 2, Dawkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 18-21 80.

3-pointers: Maclay 8 (McAllister 3, Stone 3, Grant 1, Davis 1). Crossroad Academy 4 (Favors 2, Bradwell 2).

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Money Marauders: Maclay erases double-digit deficit to stun Crossroad Academy

