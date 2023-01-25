ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

🏀MBB: K-State vs Florida in Big12 vs SEC Showcase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There are still a handful of players left at Florida who remember the exact moment, during a timeout against rival Florida State more than two years ago, that Keyontae Johnson collapsed to the floor and time seemed to stand still. Johnson was loaded onto a...
🏀 MBB: Jayhawks Head to Kentucky for SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The top-two winningest programs in college basketball history will meet for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons when No. 9 Kansas (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) plays at Kentucky (14-6, 5-3 SEC) as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28. ESPN will televise the game at 7 p.m. (Central) with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action. After its morning show at Tennessee, the ESPN College GameDay crew will be at the Kansas at Kentucky contest.
🏀 Salthawk Girls fall short in Thunderbird Classic vs Wichita South

TECUMSEH, Kan.-The Hutch High Girls came up a little short on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights semi-final game vs Wichita South falling to the Titans 38-37. Hutch trailed to a very defensively aggressive Wichita South team early on 11-2, but got back into the game and only trailed by 1 point 31 to 30 going into the final quarter.
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
