4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
🏀MBB: K-State vs Florida in Big12 vs SEC Showcase
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There are still a handful of players left at Florida who remember the exact moment, during a timeout against rival Florida State more than two years ago, that Keyontae Johnson collapsed to the floor and time seemed to stand still. Johnson was loaded onto a...
🏀 MBB: Jayhawks Head to Kentucky for SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The top-two winningest programs in college basketball history will meet for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons when No. 9 Kansas (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) plays at Kentucky (14-6, 5-3 SEC) as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28. ESPN will televise the game at 7 p.m. (Central) with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action. After its morning show at Tennessee, the ESPN College GameDay crew will be at the Kansas at Kentucky contest.
🎥 🏀 Hutch Girls' play Washburn Rural in Winners' Bracket 3rd place game in Thunderbird Classic
TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' basketball team will play in the to winner's bracket consolation 3rd place game of the 2023 Thunderbird Classic due to a 38-37 loss to Wichita South on Thursday night.. The Salthawks (9-2) will play Washburn Rural at 11:30 am on Saturday morning. Catch all...
🏀 Salthawk Girls fall short in Thunderbird Classic vs Wichita South
TECUMSEH, Kan.-The Hutch High Girls came up a little short on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights semi-final game vs Wichita South falling to the Titans 38-37. Hutch trailed to a very defensively aggressive Wichita South team early on 11-2, but got back into the game and only trailed by 1 point 31 to 30 going into the final quarter.
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
Kan. woman accused in 19-year-old's fentanyl overdose death
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drug overdose death and have made an arrest. On August 22, police responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500 Block of Patriot Drive in Junction City, according to a media release. First responders discovered Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19,...
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
