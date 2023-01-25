Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston residents voice their concerns over proposed medical facility at old Williston Middle School
WILLISTON — It was a packed house inside Williston City Hall on Jan. 17 for a special town hall meeting called by the Williston City Council. And in addition to a standing-room-only crowd inside the Council Chambers, a number of people could also be seen inside the R. Gerald Hethcoat Community Center across the way, which was opened up for overflow seating.
Despite community concern, migrants could begin moving into vacant Woodlawn school this week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plans are moving full speed ahead to open a migrant shelter in what was an abandoned school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, and after a community meeting Saturday afternoon, neighbors have a better idea of a timeline for the shelter to open. The city says it is ready to move in migrants as soon as Monday. The school-turned-shelter, once Wadsworth Elementary School and later the University of Chicago Charter School, is ready for migrants. But neighbors say they feel the plan was rushed with little community input. "We were hearing them, but they wasn't hearing us," said one neighbor. At Saturday's session...
Comments / 0