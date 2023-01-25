Read full article on original website
Blanton powers Eastern Kentucky over Bellarmine 73-63
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 73-63 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday night. Leland Walker hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 for the Colonels (14-9, 7-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Michael Moreno added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Epicenter receives recognition as Eclipse Award Champion
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green horse is being hailed a champion. Epicenter, born and raised at Westwind Farms in Bowling Green, has been named the Eclipse Award Champion for being an outstanding 3-year-old colt of 2022, according to Kentucky Downs. The now-retired Epicenter was campaigned by Ron...
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky expands service to additional counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky has expanded service to Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd counties. “We’re very excited to expand our services to those we serve in south central Kentucky,” DSSKY President Eric Leach said. “The counties previously had no access to any Down syndrome services, and it was an easy decision to add them and allow access to DSSKY and the Buddy House.”
Is ‘tornado alley’ migrating toward Southeast?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The continued rise of tornado outbreaks in recent years has meteorologists seriously considering a shift in severe weather patterns. Just in the last week tornadoes have devastated parts of the Southeast including Georgia, Alabama, and most recently, Huston, Texas. WKU Meteorologist & Meteorology Professor Josh...
Pet of the Day: Harrison and Molly
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met a bonded pair of kitties! Harrison and Molly are the definition of opposites attracting with very different personalities. Harrison is a three year old, grey, long-haired sweetheart who loves to greet whoever he meets. Molly is ten months old and a short-haired timid girl. She seems to take her time warming up to people but is sure to be a perfect companion once she gets used to you. These two are bonded, which means they cannot be separated without emotional distress. You can adopt both of these sweet kitties today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
‘Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted’ fugitive apprehended in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man listed as one of “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted” is now behind bars after being arrested in Bowling Green. The Metro Nashville Police Department says Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 26, has been wanted since August 2020 in connection to a deadly crash on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. Authorities say the crash led to the death of a young couple from Centerville.
Anna’s Greek Restaurant releases statement regarding Jan. 17 event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Anna’s Greek Restaurant has released the following public statement regarding an event held at the restaurant on Jan. 17:. “We would like to thank our community for your patience, while Anna’s Greek Restaurant analyzed the events that took place Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. We want to sincerely apologize for the atmosphere that was unintentionally created that led to the heightened emotions of individuals dining at Anna’s Greek Restaurant. We also want to extend our apologies to anyone else who has been emotionally or negatively affected by this controversial incident.
BG Reptile and Exotics Show this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Are you a fan of reptiles, amphibians, and other exotic animals?. Then you won’t want to miss the family friendly Bowling Green Ky Reptile and Exotics Show, happening this Saturday at the Sloan Convention Center. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you’ll have the...
Beshear: New facility to create 141 full-time jobs in Simpson County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – A new LioChem e-Materials LLC facility will be located in Simpson County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced this morning the $104.4 million investment will create 141 jobs in the local area. A release by Beshear’s office further says the project, located at the Henderson Industrial Park in...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week. North American Stainless will add space to its 4 million square foot plant and add 70...
Never too old to TikTok! Arcadia Senior Living residents star in Miley Cyrus themed video
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- You’re never too old to try a viral TikTok trend. “Who’s the old ladies acting like they’re 25?” laughed Arcadia Senior Living Resident Ora Rampenthal. A group of Arcadia Senior Living residents made a TikTok to the popular song ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus....
Kentucky State Police searching for Hart County inmate after escape
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped while on work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter. Police say Abdullah O. Qasem, 29, walked away from the location on 2190 S. Dixie Highway around 8 a.m. Saturday. He is...
1 arrested in Glasgow after homemade pipe bomb located in home
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police Department major Terry Flatt has confirmed one person is in custody following the discovery of a pipe bomb. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, GPD, along with the Kentucky State Police and ATF, had responded to Redwood Street in Glasgow for a suspicious object inside of a home.
Suspect still at large after burglary in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local law enforcement is asking for your help to find a male suspect and vehicle. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they are working a burglary that happened on South Ford Avenue in Bowling Green. According to authorities, the vehicle appears to be a...
Logan County man found guilty of charges in murder case
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – A Logan County man is learning just how long he’ll be behind bars after being convicted of a 2015 murder. On Wednesday, a Logan County jury found Earl Kelly “Tudor” Johnson, 63, of Lewisburg guilty of all charges in connection to the murder of 65-year-old Robert Leslie Wetton.
Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
Former jail officer sentenced to 3 years for excessive force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky jail officer convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate has been sentenced to three years in prison. Darrell Taylor, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, acknowledged he made a mistake and took responsibility for his actions during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, WDRB-TV r eported.
UPDATE: Man arrested in Glasgow after pipe bomb found in home
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department has released further details surrounding an arrest after the discovery of a homemade pipe bomb. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, GPD, along with the Kentucky State Police and ATF, had responded to Redwood Street in Glasgow for a suspicious object inside of a home. The FBI also provided assistance.
