For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met a bonded pair of kitties! Harrison and Molly are the definition of opposites attracting with very different personalities. Harrison is a three year old, grey, long-haired sweetheart who loves to greet whoever he meets. Molly is ten months old and a short-haired timid girl. She seems to take her time warming up to people but is sure to be a perfect companion once she gets used to you. These two are bonded, which means they cannot be separated without emotional distress. You can adopt both of these sweet kitties today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO