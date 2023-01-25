Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NBC Connecticut
10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield Climbs Above 3.5% After Better-Than-Expected GDP Report
Treasury yields rose Thursday after the fourth quarter gross domestic product report was better than expected even as investors worry about a looming economic recession. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up 4 basis points at 3.502%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to 4.191%. Yields and...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
NBC Connecticut
U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter, More Than Expected Even as Recession Fears Loom
Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
NBC Connecticut
Hiring Slowdowns, Manager Burnout and Other Trends That Will Shape U.S. Workplaces in 2023, Experts Say
If there was any hope during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that the workplace would one day "return to normal," 2022 dashed that expectation. Hardly anyone has made it through the last 12 months without their work lives disrupted or completely upended. Millions of people lost their jobs or...
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
NBC Connecticut
Smartphone Shipments Plunge to a Low Not Seen Since 2013 — Their Largest Ever Decline
A total of 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped in 2022, which represents the lowest annual shipment total since 2013 "due to significantly dampened consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties," IDC said. Apple maintained its position as the number one smartphone maker in the world. The U.S. tech giant shipped 72.3...
NBC Connecticut
China Looks Past Covid as Tourist Bookings Surge for the Lunar New Year
"Pent-up demand is being released as many people rush to scenic spots, watch firework shows and crowd into restaurants and hotels," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu said in a report Thursday. Within China, reservations for stays at bed and breakfasts more than doubled from a year ago, while ticket...
NBC Connecticut
Pro-Putin Flags at Australian Open Raise Concern Despite Ban
The presence of flags and vocal support for Vladamir Putin at the Australian Open seems to be growing by the day, despite a ban from the event organizers. Flags are traditionally a staple of the season-opening Grand Slam. However, the governing body of tennis in Australia announced a ban against flags from Russia and Belarus -- Putin’s main ally -- following multiple appearances, including a first-round match between a Ukrainian and Russian player, and complaints by Ukrainian officials.
NBC Connecticut
Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You
At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...
Comments / 0