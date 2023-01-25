ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.C. Flora Falcons boys soar past Ridge View Blazers

By Dylan Jackson
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – Christopher Parker, the leader for a young A.C. Flora squad, pushed the Falcons to victory over Ridge View, Tuesday, with seven fourth quarter points. The Falcons won, 47-43, in a game that came down to the closing minutes.

Flora allowed only two points through the first seven minutes of the game, and never trailed throughout.

“If we play our assignment basketball, we’re a really good team,” said Edward Scott, head boys basketball coach at A.C. Flora. “We’re getting better every game.”

The first half was dominated by runs - Ridge View had an 8-0 streak sparked by a Joshua Smith 3-pointer. Then, A.C. Flora fired back with a 5-0 run of their own, ending the half on a 3-pointer from Jackson Gray.

“In our offense, there are opportunities for everybody,” said Scott. “When you move the ball, when you do the right thing, opportunities will present themselves.”

Christopher Parker finished with a team-high 17 points, and Cooper Wiley finished with 14. For Ridge View, Jayden Pretty impressed throughout the game, scoring nine points for the Blazers.

Adonis McDaniels knocked down two 3-pointers, finishing with eight points.

“We had a lot of guys that had three fouls early in the third [quarter], and they played without fouling,” said Scott.

As a result of the foul trouble from several players, Flora made a switch to a 2-3 zone. Ridge View then looked to score from the dunker spot – a weakness of the Falcons that they exploited well.

In the closing minutes, everything fell into place for A.C. Flora. Parker’s easy lay-in with 5:30 left gave the Falcons a seven-point advantage. After a Pretty breakaway steal for the Blazers, it became a game of possession and free throws.

Both Willard and Parker went to the line late, converting four of six free throws in the final two minutes – that was ultimately what won A.C. Flora the game.

“The whole goal is to make the playoffs,” said Scott. “And then every game there you have to win.”

There is now a 4-way tie for first place in Region 5-AAAA between Irmo, A.C. Flora, Ridge View, and Richland Northeast, all of whom are 3-2.

Ridge View falls to 11-10 overall and will travel to Lugoff-Elgin for their next game, which is on Friday, January 27th.

As for A.C. Flora, they rise to 10-10 overall with a game at home against Westwood on Friday.

“They’re a hot team, they can shoot it,” said Scott of Westwood. “A lot of respect for that coaching staff over there, and the players that they have.”

All photos by Dylan Jackson

