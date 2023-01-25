Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Driver in Old Metairie chase and preschool crash had toddlers in tow, authorities say
A driver who led authorities on a chase that ended when he crashed outside an Old Metairie preschool did so with two toddlers and another child inside his stolen vehicle, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies arrested...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Stop and Crashing
Two Louisiana Men Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Stop and Crashing. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested on weapons and drug charges after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing their car. According to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann, the...
Vehicle identified in West Lake Forest shooting incident
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection to a shooting from 2022.
WDSU
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
Suspect wanted for burglarizing Gert Town business
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred Friday (Jan. 27) in Gert Town.
Traffic stop leads to drug bust– and missing girl from Gretna
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests after a traffic stop in Arabi on Friday (Jan. 27).
NOPD is searching for answers in Little Woods double shooting
Just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday (Jan.26), officers responded to the corner of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street.
Gonzales police arrest eight suspects after chase; four from Metro New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Police in Gonzales arrested eight suspects Thursday night, four of whom are from the New Orleans Metro Area, in connection with a manhunt traced back to Harrison County, Mississippi, according to our partners at WBRZ. The manhunt began after two of the suspects allegedly shot a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
Metairie double shooting leaves one dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting turned homicide in the Metairie area Friday (Jan. 27th).
JPSO Deputy shoots at suspect on I-10 Service Road in Metairie
Cops are looking for a pair of suspects after a chase in Metairie. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy involved shooting,” Detective Brandon Veal said in a news release. He says it started just after 10:00pm.
WWL-TV
JPSO: 1 Man killed, another injured in double shooting
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One man is dead, and another man is injured after a double shooting in Metairie on Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. When deputies arrived at the scene; they found two adult males in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
JPSO deputy shoots at suspects after a chase through Metairie
NEW ORLEANS — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy shot at two suspects following a traffic stop and brief chase through Metairie. It happened just after 10:00 Wednesday night when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near North Arnoult and the South I-10 Service Road. The driver took off,...
Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
Stolen truck suspect leads JPSO on chase, leaves woman, kids in vehicle
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say a driver fleeing in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase into Old Metairie this morning. The chase ended when the driver crashed the vehicle on Hesper Ave. near Metairie Rd.
Overnight shooting in the French Quarter
A man is hospitalized this morning after gunfire in the French Quarter. “Around 2:16 a.m., Eighth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 600 block of St. Louis Street…
One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
Suspect wanted for stabbing victim inside Gretna home
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with stabbing incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 23) in Gretna.
