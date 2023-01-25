ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-TV

JPSO: 1 Man killed, another injured in double shooting

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One man is dead, and another man is injured after a double shooting in Metairie on Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. When deputies arrived at the scene; they found two adult males in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

JPSO deputy shoots at suspects after a chase through Metairie

NEW ORLEANS — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy shot at two suspects following a traffic stop and brief chase through Metairie. It happened just after 10:00 Wednesday night when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near North Arnoult and the South I-10 Service Road. The driver took off,...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says

Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
METAIRIE, LA
