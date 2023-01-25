Duke Student Government senators approved a name change for Duke Business Society and funded an upcoming “mock South Asian wedding” at their Wednesday meeting. Duke Business Society changed its name to Alpha Kappa Psi. The change will allow DBS to become a chapter of the national business fraternity AKPsi, giving members access to “alumni across the nation from a variety of schools” and educational resources, such as diversity and inclusion training, according to DBS finance chair Steven Yuan, a senior.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO