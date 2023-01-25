'Unbelievable Mess:' Parkway Village illegal dumping site too much for neighborhood cleanup, activist says they need bulldozers

Read full article on original website
City and State Governments should have the convicts out helping with cleaning up the communities for food and well-being if incarcerated, 7 days a week.
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Authorities in Memphis have released footage from the fatal traffic stop in the Tyre Nichols video.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols protestors shut down I-55 bridge in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A group of protestors asking for justice for Tyre Nichols shut down all lanes of traffic on the Interstate 55 “old bridge” Friday night in Memphis. A few dozen protestors planned to meet at Martyrs Park in downtown Memphis tonight for a call to action. The protest was organized by Black Lives […]
Residents protest Tyre Nichols' death
Nichols died Jan. 10 after being pulled over by Memphis Police three days earlier. People have taken to the streets to protest his death.
One shot, shooter arrested at Olive Branch Hilton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Olive Branch, MS responded to a shots fired call at the Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday around 12:06 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Olive Branch Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and they are listed in critical condition. OBPD said […]
MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 2:55 p.m. at South Third Street where a female pedestrian was struck. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where...
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Two Tennessee sheriff's deputies who were at the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis are under investigation in connection with the incident, officials said.
MPD: Suspects wanted in multiple business burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple business vandalism incidents from Friday and Saturday, according to police. Officers responded to a burglary at 8:40 p.m. on Friday night at City Gear on 2926 Lamar Avenue. Police say officers patrolled the area when they saw several vehicles parked...
Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’
With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Are robbers posing as utility workers? MLGW offers tips on how to spot an imposter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Could a simple knock on the door turn into a robbery?. A social media post claiming men are posing as Memphis Light Gas and Water employees had many customers worried. But is it true?. The post said: “Just a head up. Apparently there some guys with...
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop beating
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
'We do not need to see this in our community ever again' | Memphis City Councilman moves to hold MPD more accountable
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions were high during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, where activists held signs and demanded immediate changes and direct action from city leaders. As federal, state, and local investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols continue, Memphians are demanding immediate changes and...
TSD BLOG: Pending release of video prompts ‘public safety’ moves
With Friday’s scheduled release of video footage of the beating of Tyre D. Nichols, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is altering the schedule of planned activities and some area businesses have announced earlier closings. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected...
Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
