AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:07 a.m. EST

Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame with five votes to spare above the 75% needed. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner appeared on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for 76.3%. He becomes the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall, the fewest of any position. First baseman Todd Helton was second with 281 votes for 72.2%, falling 11 votes short, and reliever Billy Wagner third with 265 for 68.1%. Rolen had a .281 batting average with 316 homers and 1,287 RBIs with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds from 1996-2012.

American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won a record 83rd World Cup race. Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short. Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark between men and women of 86 victories. Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin says “I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings.” Shiffrin can quickly add to her record total in another giant slalom at Kronplatz on Wednesday.

NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night

The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 19. And nobody will know the All-Star rosters until that night. Not even the players themselves. The team captains — probably LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and either Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant — will make their picks in a live, televised pregame segment shortly before the game begins in Salt Lake City. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced the format change on Tuesday night.

49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police say Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”

Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have paid Tyreek Hill handsomely and gone all-in on another championship run. Instead, they dealt him to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks and some financial flexibility. In doing so, they took a championship window that might have lasted a few years and extended it by several more. It was a difficult choice, though, and one their opponent in Sunday's AFC title game will soon face. The Bengals intend to pay quarterback Joe Burrow handsomely as soon as this offseason, and that will mean tough decisions on free agents such as Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III.

Mike Clevinger investigated by MLB for domestic violence

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence. Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major league veteran, agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract on Dec. 4. Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted photos of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were caused by Clevinger strangling her and throwing an iPad at her while she was pregnant.

Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver’s starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets’ previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Pelicans: Williamson out 2 more weeks with hamstring injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury. The club says Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery.” But the team says he needs to continue strengthening his hamstring and gradually progress to more movement. Tuesday night’s home game against Denver was Williamson's 11th straight out of the lineup. Green also has ruled out Brandon Ingram against the Nuggets because of a large left toe injury that has now sidelined him for 29 straight games. But Green says the Pelicans are “definitely hopeful” that Ingram will return this week.

Linette keeps getting better; into Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two days after advancing to her first Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal unseeded Magda Linette has gone one better and is into the Australian Open semis. The 30-year-old Linette beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to add the former No. 1 to the list of top players she has beaten at Melbourne Park during this tournament. Linette had lost seven of nine previous matches against Pliskova. Linette has defeated Anett Kontaveit, Ekaterina Alexandrova and WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in successive rounds. A player from Poland was favored to reach the latter stages of the tournament, but it was top-seeded Iga Swiatek everyone would have expected and not Linette.

Shiffrin's record follows 2 decades of US skiing success

Mikaela Shiffrin's record 83rd World Cup victory is only the latest exploit by an American team that has been producing success after success on the circuit since Daron Rahlves and Bode Miller started it all off more than 20 years ago. Then Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso burst onto the scene on the women’s circuit. Ted Ligety won a surprise Olympic gold medal long before he became the World Cup’s leading giant slalom skier. And Miller, Ligety, Vonn and Mancuso were all still racing when Shiffrin emerged as the team’s and eventually the world’s next top skier.