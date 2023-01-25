Read full article on original website
Icy roads will be the norm across central Pa. this afternoon as snow, rain mix falls
Central Pennsylvania is still on track to see one or several inches of snow, forecasters said Wednesday afternoon. The good news is the inclement weather is not likely to affect the evening commute, as forecasters said the bulk of the snow will fall by the late afternoon. But until then,...
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
----------------------------------------------- Blythe, New Castle, and Butler Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ---------------------------------------- West Mahanoy, Mahanoy, and Ryan Twps. Road name: PA 54. Between: Gilberton Borough and Barnesville. Type of work: Crack Sealing. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start...
Water main break in Schuylkill County prompts water boil advisory
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Some Schuylkill County residents are asked to boil their water after a water main break on Friday. The 12-inch water main on the Pottsville Minersville Highway impacts people living in the Marlin and West Terrace areas. The main has since been fixed, but the Minersville Water...
Cleanup from snow dusting in Perry County
DUNCANNON, Pa. — It was slow going on Interstate 83 as snow began to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers that winter is still here. On Route 22 outside Duncannon, vehicles crept by on the snow-covered roads in the early afternoon, while plows in Duncannon Borough tried to keep streets clear.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
CBS21: WEATHER WATCH DAY TOMORROW
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Today will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. There will be a brisk WNW breeze which will gust into the 30s at times. Clouds thicken again tonight as another system heads our way... this one will be more wintry!. WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH...
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
Multiple crews called to barn fire in Lancaster County
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple crews responded to a barn fire on Friday in Lancaster County. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a dairy farm on the first block of White Rock Road near Noble Road in Colerain Township. It's not known what started the blaze.
Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
Winter Weather Advisory for certain Central PA counties tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase again heading into Sunday. Clouds will continue to thicken on Sunday with more rain developing during the day. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by Monday morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, and Juniata. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick tomorrow afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
Fire hits barn in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out at a barn in York County on Tuesday evening. The fire happened on the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township at 6:10 p.m. According to Dover Township Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene of a working barn fire with fire spreading throughout the second and third floors.
One Flown After Crash near Pine Grove
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the single vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 3:10pm in the 100 Block of Pleasant Valley Road/Route 443, just north of Hallton Road. Troopers say Mary Schneck, 75, of Pine Grove was traveling west...
