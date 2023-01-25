Effective: 2023-01-28 20:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Fulton; Knox; Marshall; Mason; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Slick spots will likely develop on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads.

FULTON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO