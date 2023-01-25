Effective: 2023-01-28 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Warren Wintry Mix Moving Across the Area A wintry mix of light snow, freezing rain, and some sleet was moving eastward across the area. The freezing rain will freeze on contact and produce a light glaze and slick spots on untreated roads and surfaces. The mixed precipitation may become more scattered and decrease from west to east after 10 PM. Exercise caution this evening if traveling. Be prepared for quickly changing conditions over short distances. Please drive slow, and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.

