Effective: 2023-01-28 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Rock; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with a snowfall total of 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Rock and Walworth Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO