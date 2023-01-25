Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Rock, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Rock; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with a snowfall total of 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Rock and Walworth Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches for a total snowfall of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Marquette; Sauk; Washington; Waukesha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
