ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Thompson and Skinner drive Sabres past Blues, 5-3

By JOE HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJRLs_0kQL021000
1 of 11

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and two assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Thompson extended his point streak to five games, his third streak of five or more games this season. It was also his ninth game this season with three or more points.

“I think our line has been playing well, generating a lot of offense and when it’s not going in for me, I think my linemates are doing a good job getting open,” Thompson said. “I think we play really well as a line and when one guy is not scoring, one or two guys are.”

Skinner also has a five-game point streak, his second such stretch this season.

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who snapped a nine-game losing streak in St. Louis dating to Jan. 21, 2012.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for Buffalo, which improved to 2-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season — but not before nearly blowing a four-goal lead.

“It was really close I thought to making it 5-0 and it didn’t happen and they came back in the game, give credit to them,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “They fought hard. They are a good hockey team and the atmosphere got going and you’ve got to win games and find ways to win games regardless.”

NHL

Ivan Barbashev, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who finished 3-4 on their longest homestand of the season. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

“It’s frustrating with the starts more than anything, the mistakes,” coach Craig Berube said. “It’s not being prepared to play.”

Buffalo took control from the opening faceoff with two quick goals 25 seconds apart.

Skinner gave the Sabres the lead 60 seconds in. Thompson created the chance by stripping Tyler Pitlick of the puck in front of the Blues net and feeding Skinner.

Tuch followed moments later, burying Skinner’s feed from behind the St. Louis net.

“We wanted to make sure that we came out making things simple and just taking time and space away from them,” Thompson said. “I think that’s what you see in the first shift there. I think the whole first period we stuck to the game plan pretty well and wore them down.”

Power made it 3-0 midway through the first period, scoring on a perfect backdoor feed from JJ Peterka.

Thompson added his 33rd of the season on a backhand 70 seconds into the second.

“It’s been a lot of games in a really short time, so he’s finding different ways to contribute through fatigue and different challenges,” Granato said. “Obviously, opponents play him different, which is all good, it’s great. Through that pressure and that challenge you find ways to become better and more intuitive.”

Back-to-back goals from Barbashev and Schenn in the second gave the Blues some life. Defensemen Torey Krug and Justin Faulk assisted on both goals.

“We made a push. We had chances,” Schenn said. “We could have tied it up, but at the end of the day, when you’re down 4-0, you don’t deserve to win the game. We have to do a better job of starting on time, and focusing on that again and going from there.”

Kyrou’s goal from the high slot 47 seconds into the third cut it to 4-3, forcing Luukkonen to make several big saves on high-quality chances from Brandon Saad and Vladimir Tarasenko to preserve the lead.

The Blues had a 6-on-4 after Peyton Krebs was called for a faceoff violation with 1:46 left, but Cozens’ empty-netter with a minute left sealed it.

“Obviously, we didn’t want the game to be that close after we got up four goals, but we found a way and that’s what matters,” Cozens said.

WELCOME BACK

Tarasenko and Krug both returned for the Blues. Tarasenko sat out 10 games with a hand injury, while Krug missed 13 due to a lower-body injury.

NOTES: The Blues placed LW Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve after he underwent a surgical procedure to address an ankle infection. Buchnevich, who has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 38 games, will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. … Buffalo LW Victor Olofsson had his four-game goal streak snapped.

Sabres: Play at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Blues: Play at Arizona on Thursday night.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Doug Armstrong’s Top 5 Trades as Blues General Manager

The St. Louis Blues will likely be sellers at the trade deadline; a position they haven’t been in in a while. They have had success in trades under general manager Doug Armstrong. Given where the club is now, it’ll be important to lean on Armstrong’s trade prowess in the next month or so.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 1/26/23

With their 5-3 defeat at the hands of former-Blues great Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up their season-longest, seven-game homestand with a record of 3-4-0. The Blues have been fairly disappointing on home ice, as that record now slips to 10-12-2. They surrendered three goals in the first and another less than two minutes into the second period before Ivan Barbashev (8) and Brayden Schenn (12) found the net to make it 4-2. A power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou (23) just 47 seconds into the third period made it a 4-3 game until an empty-net goal by Dylan Cozens sealed the game with one minute remaining.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes

Another losing streak could put the Flyers GM on the hot seat again. Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding in December regarding Chuck Fletcher’s job status was that his seat was getting quite hot, but it was going to take another major team-wide falter (read: another extended losing streak) for ownership to decide to fire him in-season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Martin Necas leads Hurricanes past Sharks 5-4 in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored late in regulation and again in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes topped the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Friday night. Necas tied it at 4 when he got his 20th goal of the season with 11.5 seconds left in the third period. Then he beat James Reimer again 55 seconds into overtime. “It was a great finish,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. Necas scored an overtime winner for the second game in a row, also accomplishing the feat Wednesday night at Dallas. His three overtime winners this season lead the NHL.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Schmaltz has hat trick to back Vejmelka in Coyotes' 5-0 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had his first NHL hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday night. Schmaltz scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second period,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-old left wing has 16 goals in his second NHL season and has seven points during a four-game point streak. With goalie Carter Hart pulled in the final minutes, Tony D’Angelo sent the game into overtime for the Flyers with his eighth goal of the season with 1:28 remaining in regulation. He wristed a shot high above Fleury’s shoulder that just found its way under the crossbar.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 01/28/2023

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight as the main event for Hockey Day in Minnesota. The Wild ended their three-game losing skid by punching their way to an overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 26. That win, combined with a series of fortunate outcomes in other games, was enough to bring the Wild back into third place in the Central Division; however, the Colorado Avalanche are only one point behind them and the Nashville Predators are now only two points back. It is looking like Central could end up being a dogfight to the very end.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games. Evan Rodrigues, J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche, and Logan O’Connor had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots. Colorado had won six in a row before Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to lowly Anaheim. But the reigning Stanley Cup champions bounced back nicely in their final game before their bye week and the NHL All-Star break. The banged-up Avalanche (27-18-3) could get some key players back after they return. Defensemen Josh Manson and Bowen Byram have been sidelined with lower-body injuries, but they have started skating in non-contact jerseys.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Holland Under Pressure to Improve Oilers at the Trade Deadline

Whenever I hear the song “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen, I think of what life must be like for Edmonton Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland. Love him or hate him, there is a lot of pressure on Holland to improve his team by the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy