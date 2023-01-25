ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kings give GM Monte McNair a multi-year extension

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with general manager Monte McNair.

McNair has overhauled the Kings since taking over before the 2020-21 season and has the team in position to end an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. Owner Vivek Ranadivé said the team also extended the contract for assistant general manager Wes Wilcox.

“Monte is an integral part of this organization, and I am thrilled to announce his extension,” Ranadivé said. “Since joining the Kings, Monte and Wes have proven to be thoughtful and strategic decision makers who have shown their ability to execute a long-term vision for the team. The work continues, and I have confidence in this front office to keep driving our efforts forward.”

The Kings (27-19) currently lead the Pacific Division and are in third place in the Western Conference. Sacramento hasn’t had a winning record or playoff berth since the 2005-06 season in coach Rick Adelman’s last year.

McNair has made several key moves since taking over, including giving an extension to De’Aaron Fox, trading for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter, drafting players like Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray, and hiring Mike Brown as coach before this season.

NBA

Sacramento is off to its best start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings rank first in the NBA in scoring at 120.3 points per game and third in field goal percentage at 49.5%.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Stanford routs Cal 75-46 for 4th straight win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 and Stanford rolled to a 75-46 victory over California on Saturday night for its fourth straight win. Isa Silva’s 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Cardinal a 31-20 halftime lead. Stanford pulled away early in the...
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

Thomas scores 25, Montana knocks off Portland State 73-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dischon Thomas’ 25 points helped Montana defeat Portland State 73-67 on Saturday. Thomas also contributed six assists and three blocks for the Grizzlies (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan and Josh Vazquez added 17 points apiece. Cameron Parker led the Vikings (9-13, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 10 assists and two steals. Portland State also got 12 points from Jorell Saterfield. Hunter Woods also had 11 points and two steals. These two teams both play Thursday. Montana hosts Northern Colorado while Portland State hosts Idaho.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Allen has 23 as UMKC takes down Denver 70-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shemarri Allen’s 23 points helped UMKC defeat Denver 70-60 on Saturday night. Allen added nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Kangaroos (10-13, 6-4 Summit League). Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 13 points, going 3 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Allen David Mukeba Jr. was 4-of-6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding four blocks. The Pioneers (12-12, 3-8) were led in scoring by Tommy Bruner, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Tevin Smith added 17 points and two blocks for Denver. UMKC plays South Dakota State at home on Monday, and Denver hosts Western Illinois on Thursday.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy