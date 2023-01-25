ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday.

The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair.

The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starting pay for available positions ranges from $19.33 to $19.94 an hour, officials said.

Of the 77 offices hiring, 11 are located in Los Angeles County and 10 are in Orange County.

USPS hopes to hire 325 mail carriers in L.A. County, while Orange County offices hope to add over 450 new workers.

Benefits offered by the USPS include competitive pay, paid holidays, paid time off, full medical/dental coverage and retirement benefits.

For a full list of Los Angeles County offices hiring, click here. For the list of Orange County offices hiring, click here. All other open positions can be found on the USPS careers page.

