FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville rolls to another city win
Gainesville erased a second-quarter deficit to take the regular season series over city rival Buchholz on Friday night. With two minutes left in the first half at the Purple Palace, the Gainesville trailed 31-25 to the visiting Bobcats. It was the biggest lead of the game for either team to that point.
mainstreetdailynews.com
All Area: Ingram, Whittemore return as top coaches
This is the fifth of five stories unveiling the 2022 Bosshardt Realty All Area Football Teams. Click here to read about the Small School Offense, Small School Defense and Big School Offense and Big School Defense teams. Go to our All Area football landing page by clicking here. Following lengthy...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Eight is enough
Many decades ago there was a TV sitcom called “Eight Is Enough.”. The comedy-drama was a show that ran on ABC in the late 70s and early 80s. It starred Dick Van Patten, a newspaper columnist who fathered eight very independent children. It’s also a moniker for a girls...
LB Adarius Hayes Commits to the Gators
The Florida Gators are building steam in the 2024 recruiting class with the addition of in-state linebacker Adarius Hayes.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV focuses on education as road redesign proceeds
Gainesville’s Corridor Walks finished Thursday after taking six groups up and down the intersection of University Avenue and 13th Street, but the Project Development & Environmental (PD&E) Study using the input from the walks will continue through 2023 and into 2024. The Gainesville City Commission contracted with Kimley Horn...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
WESH
Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
greenepublishing.com
History of Ichetucknee Springs
Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for January 27-February 3, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for January 27-February 3, 2023. Clark Butler Blvd. and SW 43rd St.: Roadway reconstruction work on Clark Butler Boulevard from Southwest 42nd Street to Southwest 43rd Street, and roadway reconstruction work on Southwest 43rd Street from Clark Butler Blvd to Southwest 24th Avenue will be performed under a complete roadway closure. This closure will remain in place from Feb. 1, through July 31, 2023.
WCJB
Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BBQ and Bacon Fest to be held in Newberry
The BBQ and Bacon Fest will be held this weekend at the Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center in Newberry. The Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 23100 W Newberry Rd. The event will feature family festivities, barbeque, beer and wine, pony...
WCJB
Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
ocala-news.com
WCJB
Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old child is in the hospital after getting hit while riding his bicycle. The Gainesville Police Department responded to the crash at 4400 Northwest 13th Street. The bicyclist was traveling west down Northwest 44th Avenue. When he entered the roadway Northwest 13th Street, he was...
WCJB
City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
Marion County School Board 2023-24 calendar still under consideration
On Tuesday, the Marion County School Board rejected the proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which presented a bevy of changes to the current calendar, notably the return of one-hour early release days. Posted on the Marion County Public Schools Facebook page shortly after a work session last Thursday,...
WCJB
Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during Move Over Awareness Month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January is Move Over Awareness Month. Florida Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers to move over to protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been 15 hundred move-over crashes since 2015. Out of...
