Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville rolls to another city win

Gainesville erased a second-quarter deficit to take the regular season series over city rival Buchholz on Friday night. With two minutes left in the first half at the Purple Palace, the Gainesville trailed 31-25 to the visiting Bobcats. It was the biggest lead of the game for either team to that point.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

All Area: Ingram, Whittemore return as top coaches

This is the fifth of five stories unveiling the 2022 Bosshardt Realty All Area Football Teams. Click here to read about the Small School Offense, Small School Defense and Big School Offense and Big School Defense teams. Go to our All Area football landing page by clicking here. Following lengthy...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Eight is enough

Many decades ago there was a TV sitcom called “Eight Is Enough.”. The comedy-drama was a show that ran on ABC in the late 70s and early 80s. It starred Dick Van Patten, a newspaper columnist who fathered eight very independent children. It’s also a moniker for a girls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV focuses on education as road redesign proceeds

Gainesville’s Corridor Walks finished Thursday after taking six groups up and down the intersection of University Avenue and 13th Street, but the Project Development & Environmental (PD&E) Study using the input from the walks will continue through 2023 and into 2024. The Gainesville City Commission contracted with Kimley Horn...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa

The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
ORANGE LAKE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GFR responds to apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

History of Ichetucknee Springs

Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
FORT WHITE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for January 27-February 3, 2023

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for January 27-February 3, 2023. Clark Butler Blvd. and SW 43rd St.: Roadway reconstruction work on Clark Butler Boulevard from Southwest 42nd Street to Southwest 43rd Street, and roadway reconstruction work on Southwest 43rd Street from Clark Butler Blvd to Southwest 24th Avenue will be performed under a complete roadway closure. This closure will remain in place from Feb. 1, through July 31, 2023.
WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BBQ and Bacon Fest to be held in Newberry

The BBQ and Bacon Fest will be held this weekend at the Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center in Newberry. The Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 23100 W Newberry Rd. The event will feature family festivities, barbeque, beer and wine, pony...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Gainesville

A 13-year-old boy was critically injured on Wednesday evening after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in northwest Gainesville. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of NW 13th Street in Gainesville in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Shortly...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
GAINESVILLE, FL

