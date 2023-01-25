GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.

