natchitochesparishjournal.com
Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home merges with Legacy Funeral Group
Mike Murphy will turn 70 in September and wants to spend more time with his family, and especially his grandkids. He made the decision to merge his family business, Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home, with a friend’s company who has other funeral homes throughout Louisiana. Michael Soper has agreed to keep all employees in place and Murphy will stay involved as a consultant for the next two years. This will provide employees with increased benefits and resources.
kalb.com
City of Pineville awarded beautification grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
PINEVILLE, La. - The City of Pineville has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization. This year’s grant, in the amount of $3,127, will support Pineville’s Beautification Project located at 2840 Hwy 28 East...
‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic.
GRANT PARISH – Their chickens had leukemia. The Hoskins family, residents of a community outside Colfax known as The Rock, wonder how long they had been eating the eggs of the cancerous birds they raised outside their home. It haunts them. It’s one of the nightmares they and others in The Rock say they have […] The post ‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kalb.com
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
kalb.com
LifeShare trading king cakes for blood donations
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors. Donors will receive a large Atwood’s Bakery king cake along with a limited-edition Life Share Blood Center Mardi Gras-themed t-shirt when donating blood now through Saturday, January 28.
kalb.com
Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon breaks fundraising record
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - All day on Jan. 26, KALB was broadcasting live from the Cenla Broadcasting headquarters to help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Central Louisiana. The network provides pediatric care through the only CMN hospital in the region, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. The...
kalb.com
LSUA’s Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard for January released
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its January 2023 issue of the Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard. Job creation was the story in 2022, says Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. Employment in the Alexandria-Pineville MSA in November was 63,950, slightly below the 2022 peak of 64,349 set in July. November’s employment figure, which is the latest available, represents an increase of 2,549 jobs over the past year.
ktalnews.com
Where’s the longest rural postal route in Louisiana? It’s in Robeline!
NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – One postal worker in Louisiana really has her work cut out for her. Her route covers a whopping 153 miles through rural areas in Natchitoches Parish, the longest route in the state. Kim Ferguson loves to serve her community and meet the people along the...
kalb.com
APD confirms two teenagers were shot outside IHOP Friday night
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. According to APD, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive....
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are heading up the search today for an inmate who was able to escape the custody of law enforcement officials at St. Landry Parish Courthouse. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the man escaped...
kalb.com
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
KLFY.com
All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman was wounded in a shooting that happened January 16 in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. Police say she died today, and the case is now a homicide.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
62-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34 After Running Off the Roadway
62-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 34 After Running Off the Roadway. Winn Parish, Louisiana – A 62-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 after his motorcycle went off the road and overturned. Louisiana State Police reported on January 24,...
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Opelousas Sr High School soccer team will have a game with Sam Houston High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
kadn.com
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
