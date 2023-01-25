ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home merges with Legacy Funeral Group

Mike Murphy will turn 70 in September and wants to spend more time with his family, and especially his grandkids. He made the decision to merge his family business, Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home, with a friend’s company who has other funeral homes throughout Louisiana. Michael Soper has agreed to keep all employees in place and Murphy will stay involved as a consultant for the next two years. This will provide employees with increased benefits and resources.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

City of Pineville awarded beautification grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful

PINEVILLE, La. - The City of Pineville has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization. This year’s grant, in the amount of $3,127, will support Pineville’s Beautification Project located at 2840 Hwy 28 East...
PINEVILLE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic.

GRANT PARISH – Their chickens had leukemia. The Hoskins family, residents of a community outside Colfax known as The Rock, wonder how long they had been eating the eggs of the cancerous birds they raised outside their home. It haunts them. It’s one of the nightmares they and others in The Rock say they have […] The post ‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLFAX, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LifeShare trading king cakes for blood donations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors. Donors will receive a large Atwood’s Bakery king cake along with a limited-edition Life Share Blood Center Mardi Gras-themed t-shirt when donating blood now through Saturday, January 28.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon breaks fundraising record

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - All day on Jan. 26, KALB was broadcasting live from the Cenla Broadcasting headquarters to help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Central Louisiana. The network provides pediatric care through the only CMN hospital in the region, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LSUA’s Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard for January released

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its January 2023 issue of the Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard. Job creation was the story in 2022, says Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. Employment in the Alexandria-Pineville MSA in November was 63,950, slightly below the 2022 peak of 64,349 set in July. November’s employment figure, which is the latest available, represents an increase of 2,549 jobs over the past year.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD confirms two teenagers were shot outside IHOP Friday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. According to APD, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA
KLFY.com

All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
PINEVILLE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA

