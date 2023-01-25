WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Buckeye Bounce Back

Red Mask Players has brought live theater to the Danville and surrounding communities for 86 years. We will be discussing our upcoming production of Humble boy written by Charlotte Jones. This show was inspired by Hamlet (without the tragic ending), and modernized into a comedy. Director Amanda France will be in attendance and has vast knowledge of the theater, and is currently sits as 1st Vice president for the Red Mask board of directors. Lisa Strain has been performing with Red mask since her early teens and for over 20 years or more.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO