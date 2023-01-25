ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

January 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1906, Brooklyn Daily Eagle columnist Frederick Boyd Stevenson wrote, “A movement now on foot, beginning with the preservation of an ancient road, may lead to a more extended action with the aim of perpetuating the historic landmarks in and about Brooklyn. The primordial object of the present movement is to have the old Kings Highway, connecting Eastern Parkway with Ocean Parkway, placed on the city map so that it will become a part of the official topography of the Borough of Brooklyn, and thus protect the road from ultimate obliteration and safeguard it against the hands of unsentimental vandals with rectangular and straight-line manias. Naturally following along the line of this idea will come the proposition to mark with tablets the points of historic interest in and in the vicinity of Brooklyn. As this plan expands and meets with public approval, as it is believed it will, other historic points of importance throughout Long Island will, in all likelihood, be perpetuated and properly marked for the information of future generations. The neglect of Kings Highway, one of the most historic and picturesque roadways in the country, has led to efforts on the part of Brooklyn citizens to preserve it in its original turns and graceful curves.”
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Justice Porzio welcomes Columbian Lawyers of Brooklyn to Staten Island

The Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn got their passports out and traveled all the way to Staten Island where they were welcomed by Justice Ralph Porzio during its monthly meeting at Nino’s Restaurant on Hylan Boulevard on Jan. 10. The Columbian Lawyers are one of the most powerful and...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy

Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Why NYC man stopped using his fridge

A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

The Brooklyn Democratic Party’s War With Itself

On election day this past November, as Democrats nationwide fended off predicted challenges from Republicans, blue New York instead saw a red wave. Nowhere was this more pronounced than in Brooklyn, home to the Kings County Democratic Party, one of the largest local political organizations in the country. In one neighborhood, Bensonhurst, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul lost to Republican Lee Zeldin by 32 points — a 54-point swing from 2018. How did this happen?Many journalists have explained Brooklyn’s red wave by looking at the effects of redistricting and state-wide fears over crime and education, for example, but only George Joseph and Yoav Gonen dug into how the actual practice of democracy at the grassroots level shaped outcomes. Over the course of a year-long, multi-part investigation, George and Yoav exposed how the leadership of “County” used forged signatures and “ghost” candidates, among other anti-democratic maneuvers, to retain power in the face of insurgent bids.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1463 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1463 New York Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Vikatos Architect and developed by Balanced Living Development, the structure yields 17 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY

