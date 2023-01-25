Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
January 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1906, Brooklyn Daily Eagle columnist Frederick Boyd Stevenson wrote, “A movement now on foot, beginning with the preservation of an ancient road, may lead to a more extended action with the aim of perpetuating the historic landmarks in and about Brooklyn. The primordial object of the present movement is to have the old Kings Highway, connecting Eastern Parkway with Ocean Parkway, placed on the city map so that it will become a part of the official topography of the Borough of Brooklyn, and thus protect the road from ultimate obliteration and safeguard it against the hands of unsentimental vandals with rectangular and straight-line manias. Naturally following along the line of this idea will come the proposition to mark with tablets the points of historic interest in and in the vicinity of Brooklyn. As this plan expands and meets with public approval, as it is believed it will, other historic points of importance throughout Long Island will, in all likelihood, be perpetuated and properly marked for the information of future generations. The neglect of Kings Highway, one of the most historic and picturesque roadways in the country, has led to efforts on the part of Brooklyn citizens to preserve it in its original turns and graceful curves.”
NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
Adams administration missed legal deadline to process 28K welfare applications: lawsuit
A lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams’ administration filed Friday accuses the city of illegally failing to process food benefits and cash aid programs in a timely manner, leaving New Yorkers destitute for months at a time.
fox5ny.com
Mother sucked into plane engine, Fox News meteorologist attacked, the dirtiest cities: This week's top stories
NEW YORK - From a Fox News meteorologist attacked on a NYC subway train, to Chase locking up some ATMs at 5 p.m. due to crime, here's a look at the top viewed stories on FOX5NY.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27:. Mother of 3 sucked into plane engine was...
Brooklyn precinct community council member resigns over controversial commander's promotion
A Brooklyn precinct councilman resigned in protest after former Cmdr. John Mastronardi was promoted to deputy chief despite a 2020 controversy that saw him transferred from his previous station.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City Hall to Launch $20 Million Biotech Hub at Brooklyn Navy Yard
Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce a $20 million boost for a new “innovation lab” at the Brooklyn Navy Yard that will focus on the biotech industry — with future plans to invest in a hub that would provide workforce training and space for more industry startups.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Justice Porzio welcomes Columbian Lawyers of Brooklyn to Staten Island
The Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn got their passports out and traveled all the way to Staten Island where they were welcomed by Justice Ralph Porzio during its monthly meeting at Nino’s Restaurant on Hylan Boulevard on Jan. 10. The Columbian Lawyers are one of the most powerful and...
Adams asserts asylum seekers aren't included in NYC's Right to Shelter law
Mayor Eric Adams made comments on a radio morning show this week suggesting asylum seekers don’t fall under the city’s Right to Shelter law that mandates the city provide a bed to anyone seeking one.
yonkerstimes.com
Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy
Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
‘New Yorkers deserve their fair share’: NYC offering free tax preparation services
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection are encouraging New Yorkers to file their taxes for free using NYC Free Tax Prep Services. Single-filling individuals who earned $56,000 or less in 2022, or families who earned $80,000 or...
pix11.com
Why NYC man stopped using his fridge
A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
Attorney who helped firebomb NYPD car during BLM protests sentenced to prison
BROOKLYN — In a dramatic hearing on Thursday, a federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced a corporate attorney who firebombed a police car during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests to a year in jail, arguing that his prestigious education — boarding school, Princeton, a law degree from New York University — should have rendered him a peacekeeper, not an instigator.
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City Council Grills Jails Commissioner on Treatment of Trans Detainees at Rikers
At a hearing on Wednesday morning, City Council members grilled New York City’s corrections commissioner, Louis Molina, over his administration’s treatment of incarcerated trans women on Rikers Island. The heated inquiry comes on the heels of a recent investigation by THE CITY (and co-published by New York Magazine)...
The Brooklyn Democratic Party’s War With Itself
On election day this past November, as Democrats nationwide fended off predicted challenges from Republicans, blue New York instead saw a red wave. Nowhere was this more pronounced than in Brooklyn, home to the Kings County Democratic Party, one of the largest local political organizations in the country. In one neighborhood, Bensonhurst, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul lost to Republican Lee Zeldin by 32 points — a 54-point swing from 2018. How did this happen?Many journalists have explained Brooklyn’s red wave by looking at the effects of redistricting and state-wide fears over crime and education, for example, but only George Joseph and Yoav Gonen dug into how the actual practice of democracy at the grassroots level shaped outcomes. Over the course of a year-long, multi-part investigation, George and Yoav exposed how the leadership of “County” used forged signatures and “ghost” candidates, among other anti-democratic maneuvers, to retain power in the face of insurgent bids.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1463 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1463 New York Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Vikatos Architect and developed by Balanced Living Development, the structure yields 17 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
Long Island street named for KKK leader gets renamed after years of trying
MALVERNE, N.Y. (PIX11) — For more than a century, a street in Malverne was named after a Grand Titan of the Ku Klux Klan. That changed on Thursday after years of efforts to get it done. Civil rights leaders and residents alike applauded the change, but they also said that it may not have happened […]
MSG’s facial surveillance fraught with legal issues, New York AG Letitia James says: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of a lawsuit filed against Madison Square Garden Entertainment in regard to the company’s banning of certain lawyers from MSG arenas, New York Attorney General Letitia James is citing her own concerns with the policy, according to reports. Since June, MSG...
