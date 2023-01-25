ON THIS DAY IN 1906, Brooklyn Daily Eagle columnist Frederick Boyd Stevenson wrote, “A movement now on foot, beginning with the preservation of an ancient road, may lead to a more extended action with the aim of perpetuating the historic landmarks in and about Brooklyn. The primordial object of the present movement is to have the old Kings Highway, connecting Eastern Parkway with Ocean Parkway, placed on the city map so that it will become a part of the official topography of the Borough of Brooklyn, and thus protect the road from ultimate obliteration and safeguard it against the hands of unsentimental vandals with rectangular and straight-line manias. Naturally following along the line of this idea will come the proposition to mark with tablets the points of historic interest in and in the vicinity of Brooklyn. As this plan expands and meets with public approval, as it is believed it will, other historic points of importance throughout Long Island will, in all likelihood, be perpetuated and properly marked for the information of future generations. The neglect of Kings Highway, one of the most historic and picturesque roadways in the country, has led to efforts on the part of Brooklyn citizens to preserve it in its original turns and graceful curves.”

