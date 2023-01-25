ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma

No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

TCU signees Russell, Fontenette see big rise in final 247Sports rankings

TCU signee Cordale Russell saw a big rise in his rankings on Thursday with 247Sports final installment of their 2023 rankings. Following a successful senior season and a good showing at the All-American Bowl, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder vaulted nearly 30 spots in the rankings, moving up from No. 92 overall to No. 65 in the nation. Russell receiver ranking moved up to No. 12 in the nation. He is also ranked No. 11 in the nation.
FORT WORTH, TX
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

