Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
247Sports
TCU signees Russell, Fontenette see big rise in final 247Sports rankings
TCU signee Cordale Russell saw a big rise in his rankings on Thursday with 247Sports final installment of their 2023 rankings. Following a successful senior season and a good showing at the All-American Bowl, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder vaulted nearly 30 spots in the rankings, moving up from No. 92 overall to No. 65 in the nation. Russell receiver ranking moved up to No. 12 in the nation. He is also ranked No. 11 in the nation.
Former Oklahoma TE Announces Transfer Destination
Jackson Sumlin, son of former Sooners assistant Kevin Sumlin, walked on at OU and played for the Sooners for three seasons.
Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
‘We don’t know if he’s going to have a teacher next week’: Edmond elementary school flooded with employee resignations
Sunset Elementary has seen 11 employee resignations since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school and at least four of those were teachers.
One killed in crash near Tinker Air Force Base
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in southeast Oklahoma City.
