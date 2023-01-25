Brewer Bears sweep Justin Northwest and more from Fort Worth-area basketball teams

Send any updates and scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Boys

Brewer 48, Justin Northwest 34

The Bears moved one step closer to clinching the District 5-5A championship after beating the Texans by 14 at home.

Brewer, No. 24 in the latest Class 5A state rankings, improved to 24-3 overall and 7-0 in district. Northwest, second in district, fell to 13-15 and 4-3.

Brewer’s Javier Espino imposed his will early with six quick points in the first quarter. Tyren Mitchell was fouled while making a basket and the Bears trailed 8-6 in the opening period.

Northwest led 11-6 after a Dewayne Waldon three, but Brewer scored the final five points to tied the game at 11 after one. Mitchell hit a three just before the buzzer.

Espino added five in the second, but the Texans led after Dylan Flores hit a three at 19-18. The Texans continued to lead at 21-20, but Brewer scored the final three to lead 23-21 at halftime.

Waldon hit a tough turnaround jumper to cut into the lead and a three in the corner from Flores made it a one-point game with 55 seconds left in the third.

Jayvion Johnson hit a three for Brewer just before the end of the quarter and Brewer was up six. From there, the Bears scored the six of the next seven points and the lead grew to 40-29. Mitchell hit a tough contested shot and Julian Perez threw an inbound pass off the back of a defender and scored.

Espino had 15 points and Perez scored 14 of his game-high 17 in the second half for Brewer. Flores led Northwest with 15, including four 3-pointers.

Colleyville Heritage 57, Argyle 53 OT

Jaden Jenkins hit three free throws with 0.01 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and then hit a big 3-pointer as the Panthers beat the Eagles in District 7-5A.

Jenkins had nine points. Sammon Johnson led the team with 19 and Tristan Strength chipped in 10.

Heritage owned a three-point lead after the first quarter, but trailed by 10 at intermission after Argyle outscored the Panthers 19-6 in the second quarter.

The Eagles continued to lead by nine after three, but the Panthers held them to just five points in the fourth to rally.

Jett McCasland and Hutch Burns led Argyle with 16 points each. Kash Polk added 11.

Byron Nelson 78, Haltom 49

Butler bound 4-star guard Finley Bizjack scored a program record 51 points in the Bobcats’ District 4-6A win over Haltom.

Bizjack beat the previous record of 42 in a single game.

Bizjack, who recently passed 2,500 career points, had 28 at halftime. It pushed Byron’s record to 7-1 in district and 23-4 overall.

Scores

Duncanville 69, Lake Ridge 62

Colleyville Covenant 52, Willow Park Trinity 46

Brewer 48, Northwest 34

Eastland 52, Millsap 39

Timberview 60, Centennial 54

Seguin 63, Burleson 52

Rio Vista 60, Italy 44

Summit 79, Midlothian Heritage 41

Ponder 46, Boyd 21

Eaton 38, Central 36

Glen Rose 53, Brownwood 37

Midlothian 60, Cleburne 37

Alvarado 39, Venus 37

Grapevine 74, Ryan 47

Timber Creek 54, Ridge 40

Colleyville Heritage 57, Argyle 53

Richland 59, Lake Dallas 48

Community Christian 51, Hill 38

Grace Prep 66, Pantego 54

Birdville 48, Denton 45

Grandview 83, HSI 18

Carter Riverside 49, Western Hills 46

Kennedale 58, Hillsboro 38

Midland Christian 63, SCS 38

Brock 63, Early 29

FWC 57, All Saints 44

Peaster 69, Dublin 47

Legacy 77, Mansfield 61

Ovilla 45, Mercy Culture 17

Krum 68, Castleberry 46

Southwest 74, Heights 71

Temple Christian 50, Fellowship 37

Sam Houston 50, Bowie 45

Everman 60, Poly 44

Wyatt 63, North Side 35

Martin 69, SGP 60

Saginaw 66, Aledo 64

GP 58, Arlington 51

Lipan 88, Poolville 51

Eastern Hills 72, Benbrook 35

Crowley 47, Weatherford 35

Decatur 74, Bridgeport 31

Boswell 41, Trinity 40

Byron Nelson 78, Haltom 49

Keller 59, Carroll 44

Girls

Brewer 61, Justin Northwest 41

Three Bears scored at least 14 points as the Bears ran away with another District 5-5A at home.

Brewer, No. 4 in the Class 5A area rankings, improved to 24-3 overall and 8-1 in district play. Northwest falls to 19-11 and 5-4. The Texans are in third place.

Chania Price led all scorers with 17 points. Eryn McKinzie added 15 and Aolani Woldai chipped in 14.

Price finished off a McKinzie assist and Brewer led 6-1. Sydney Nicholson and Northwest cut it to 9-5, but the Bears led 13-9 after one.

Sydney Zenon hit a Northwest three and the lead was down to 15-14 in the second quarter. Then Brewer took control.

Price hit a 3-point play to make it 21-14. Julie Kasonga had an offensive put back and Brewer went on a 12-2 run. Free throws kept Northwest in range, but the Bears led by 12 during the break after Nile Carroll hit a three just before the buzzer.

McKinzie and Woldai hit back to back threes in the third and the lead grew to 40-22. Price got a steal and converted a basket and Woldai hit a three in the corner and Brewer doubled up Northwest at 50-25.

Avery McConnell and Zenon did their best for Northwest to close out the third, but the Brewer lead was 27 after Kailee Carr’s put back.

Scores

Nolan 87, Prestonwood 67

Lake Country 61, Country Day 29

Brewer 61, Northwest 41

CT Academy 60, Joshua Christian 19

Millsap 48, Eastland 37

Midland Christian 45, SCS 40

Glen Rose 81, Brownwood 29

Burleson 47, Seguin 38

Timberview 69, Centennial 25

Midlothian Heritage 48, Summit 40

St. Paul’s Prep 55, Burton 26

Argyle 64, Colleyville Heritage 29

Ryan 43, Grapevine 23

Denton 25, Birdville 13

Stephenville 40, Mineral Wells 10

Grace Prep 37, Pantego 22

Duncanville 62, Lake Ridge 52

Ponder 52, Boyd 14

All Saints 54, FWC 27

SGP 54, Martin 25

Legacy 61, Mansfield 29

Krum 63, Castleberry 19

Kennedale 63, Hillsboro 50

Bridgeport 23, Decatur 22

Brock 53, Early 12

Italy 38, Rio Vista 28

Aledo 50, Saginaw 46

Springtown 52, Lake Worth 44

Peaster 86, Dublin 32

Grandview 75, HSI 7

Alvarado 69, Venus 23

Byron Nelson 57, Haltom 25

Bell 47, Chisholm Trail 38

North Crowley 42, Paschal 24

Boswell 54, Trinity 38

Midlothian 71, Cleburne 25

Wyatt 39, North Side 24

Everman 58, Poly 17

Heights 63, Southwest 15

Central 44, Eaton 38