they should have been put in juvenile detention until the rifle age as an adult and then dealt with like an adult no mercy on violence
these youths should have been transported to the detention center and held until parents were contacted and these youths were properly assessed and processed. stop pointing fingers and provide adequate services to our communities. everyone is responsible. parents, children, police and the juvenile system. they all must be held accountable. stop allowing children to run roughshod over our streets. hold their parents accountable for raising these children and the justice system needs to revise their broken procedures. allowing those youths to automatically return to the "streets" sent a message to others who will recognize the holes in this system and we will never make any progress in this area. and st. Louis city and county will be unlivable. just my thoughts after living here all my life and working in the systems for more than 30 years.
When are people going to wake up and start electing leaders that will put a end to this dangerous nonsense????
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Comments / 42