Saint Louis, MO

sarah gilland
3d ago

they should have been put in juvenile detention until the rifle age as an adult and then dealt with like an adult no mercy on violence

Joyce Kpere-Daibo
3d ago

these youths should have been transported to the detention center and held until parents were contacted and these youths were properly assessed and processed. stop pointing fingers and provide adequate services to our communities. everyone is responsible. parents, children, police and the juvenile system. they all must be held accountable. stop allowing children to run roughshod over our streets. hold their parents accountable for raising these children and the justice system needs to revise their broken procedures. allowing those youths to automatically return to the "streets" sent a message to others who will recognize the holes in this system and we will never make any progress in this area. and st. Louis city and county will be unlivable. just my thoughts after living here all my life and working in the systems for more than 30 years.

Tony Smith
3d ago

When are people going to wake up and start electing leaders that will put a end to this dangerous nonsense????

