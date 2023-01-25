Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skier and snowboarder code updated, Steamboat Resort celebrates: Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week
1. Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision.
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Construction permits, project valuations hit all-time highs in Routt County in 2022
Routt County Building Department statistics show 2022 was a record-breaking year for both new construction permits and project valuations. Throughout Routt County last year, the total valuation of construction projects was more than $428.4 million, breaking down to more than $224 million in Steamboat Springs and more than $204.3 million in the rest of Routt County.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC cross country, Alpine, big mountain athletes earn top results
As the days of January quickly pass by, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes continue to dominate across all disciplines in competitions around the country. Competing on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, in Soldier Hollow, Utah, the SSWSC cross country team took around 40 athletes to the largest junior cross country ski event in the nation.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Required business, multi-family recycling service on track for March start
After more than a decade of requiring that recycling services be provided for single-family homes and duplexes, Steamboat Springs is on track to mandate commercial recycling services for businesses and multi-family complexes in March. Steamboat Springs City Council directed staff to host public outreach meetings this month before a planned...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County rodeo star top 10 at National Western Stock Show
To kick off the thick of the winter rodeo season, Keenan Hayes, a 20-year-old bareback phenom from Hayden, competed in the National Western Stock Show in Denver from Jan. 12-22. Hayes’ score of 85.5 on his first run of the competition would prove to be the best of his four...
Rancher Has Spent Thousands, Continues to Lose Cattle as Wolves are Reintroduced to Colorado
Colorado rancher Don Gittleson is looking for answers after his cattle became prey for recently reintroduced wolves, costing him thousands of dollars along the way. According to reports, wolves have returned to the state via migration patterns from Wyoming. In 2021, experts confirmed a wolf pack, which included six pups, was in Northwestern Colorado.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CMC increases tuition $5 per credit for Coloradans next school year; $30 for out-of-staters
Colorado Mountain College will increase tuition by $5 for in-state students for next school year, bringing the cost per credit hour for students within the college’s district to $100. Students living within Colorado, but not in the district, will see their tuition rise to $200 per credit hour after...
steamboatradio.com
A 30-year-old woman dies after head-on collision on RCR 129
An accident in North Routt County has taken the life of a 30-year-old woman from Boulder. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, on County Road 129. There was a head-on collision on a sharp curve between Mile Marker 8 and 9. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of a Ford...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.8M from Jan. 20-26
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.8 million across 12 sales for the week of Jan. 20-26. Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence, SEC 9-1-84. No address, Oak Creek. Seller: High Country Lamb LLC. Buyer: Haybro LLC. Date: January 20, 2023. Price: $4,600,000. Property Description: SECS 19-4-85, 30-4-85,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Completing the dynasty: Steamboat girls U19 hockey team celebrates its seniors ahead of playoff push
Across all sports in Steamboat Springs, you may never find a bond as strong or an energy as infectious than that among the seniors on the Steamboat Stampede girls U19 hockey team. Coming off back-to-back state championships, Steamboat continued its dominance into the 2022-23 season and is undefeated ahead of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Family Night at the Museum coming Feb. 16 to Steamboat
The Steamboat Art Museum and Tread of Pioneers Museum will offer a new event, Family Night at the Museum, from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Steamboat Art Museum. The Steamboat Art Museum is at 807 Lincoln Ave., and people are encouraged to join the museums for a fun, free educational event appropriate for the whole family.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Connections: Routt County Council on Aging helps keep seniors independent
Given a choice, older adults often prefer to stay in their community — and in most cases, in their own homes — for as long as possible. The Routt County Council On Aging, or RCCOA, helps make that choice possible. Our mission is to determine the needs of the senior citizens in Routt County and to make every effort to meet those needs with appropriate action.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat girls basketball falls in rivalry game against Moffat County
Inviting Moffat County to town for its sixth league matchup of the year, the Steamboat Springs girls basketball team lost 36-21 on Friday, Jan. 27. Despite an early field goal from freshman Sadie Hartman, the Sailors struggled to get into a rhythm offensively in the first half. Steamboat scored just...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat basketball steamrolls Moffat County, extends win streak to seven
From the jump, Steamboat Springs boys basketball had the advantage in the rivalry game against Moffat County on Friday, Jan. 27. The Sailors went on to close out the game with a 49-32 victory to extend the team’s winning streak to seven games and putting them 7-0 in league play.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Civil Air Patrol announces awards, promotions after brass inspects local squadron
The Steamboat Springs Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently welcomed staff liaisons between the Civil Air Patrol and the U.S. Air Force from Colorado Springs. According to the local Civil Air Patrol group, the liaisons came to inspect the squadron and give a presentation about the Air Force. While here, they also presented awards to cadets including the Amelia Earhart Award to Cadet Commander Eli Moon, who achieved the rank of Cadet Captain.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
YVEA board considering first bylaw changes since given that authority by members last summer
For the first time since members OK’d changes to the bylaw approval process last summer, the Yampa Valley Electric Association Board will consider its first round of changes at its February meeting. YVEA spokesperson Carly Davidson said the changes come after staff and external groups reviewed bylaws and recommended...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat police chief resigns after one year on the job
Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame has submitted her resignation, according to a news release from the city on Friday, Jan. 27. Burlingame was hired as the city’s first female chief of police in December 2021. In her resignation letter to Suiter, Burlingame said she considered the year a...
Comments / 0