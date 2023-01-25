ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Skier and snowboarder code updated, Steamboat Resort celebrates: Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week

1. Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town

Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass

Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Construction permits, project valuations hit all-time highs in Routt County in 2022

Routt County Building Department statistics show 2022 was a record-breaking year for both new construction permits and project valuations. Throughout Routt County last year, the total valuation of construction projects was more than $428.4 million, breaking down to more than $224 million in Steamboat Springs and more than $204.3 million in the rest of Routt County.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

SSWSC cross country, Alpine, big mountain athletes earn top results

As the days of January quickly pass by, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes continue to dominate across all disciplines in competitions around the country. Competing on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, in Soldier Hollow, Utah, the SSWSC cross country team took around 40 athletes to the largest junior cross country ski event in the nation.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Required business, multi-family recycling service on track for March start

After more than a decade of requiring that recycling services be provided for single-family homes and duplexes, Steamboat Springs is on track to mandate commercial recycling services for businesses and multi-family complexes in March. Steamboat Springs City Council directed staff to host public outreach meetings this month before a planned...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County rodeo star top 10 at National Western Stock Show

To kick off the thick of the winter rodeo season, Keenan Hayes, a 20-year-old bareback phenom from Hayden, competed in the National Western Stock Show in Denver from Jan. 12-22. Hayes’ score of 85.5 on his first run of the competition would prove to be the best of his four...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
steamboatradio.com

A 30-year-old woman dies after head-on collision on RCR 129

An accident in North Routt County has taken the life of a 30-year-old woman from Boulder. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, on County Road 129. There was a head-on collision on a sharp curve between Mile Marker 8 and 9. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of a Ford...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.8M from Jan. 20-26

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.8 million across 12 sales for the week of Jan. 20-26. Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence, SEC 9-1-84. No address, Oak Creek. Seller: High Country Lamb LLC. Buyer: Haybro LLC. Date: January 20, 2023. Price: $4,600,000. Property Description: SECS 19-4-85, 30-4-85,...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Family Night at the Museum coming Feb. 16 to Steamboat

The Steamboat Art Museum and Tread of Pioneers Museum will offer a new event, Family Night at the Museum, from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Steamboat Art Museum. The Steamboat Art Museum is at 807 Lincoln Ave., and people are encouraged to join the museums for a fun, free educational event appropriate for the whole family.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Connections: Routt County Council on Aging helps keep seniors independent

Given a choice, older adults often prefer to stay in their community — and in most cases, in their own homes — for as long as possible. The Routt County Council On Aging, or RCCOA, helps make that choice possible. Our mission is to determine the needs of the senior citizens in Routt County and to make every effort to meet those needs with appropriate action.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Civil Air Patrol announces awards, promotions after brass inspects local squadron

The Steamboat Springs Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently welcomed staff liaisons between the Civil Air Patrol and the U.S. Air Force from Colorado Springs. According to the local Civil Air Patrol group, the liaisons came to inspect the squadron and give a presentation about the Air Force. While here, they also presented awards to cadets including the Amelia Earhart Award to Cadet Commander Eli Moon, who achieved the rank of Cadet Captain.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat police chief resigns after one year on the job

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame has submitted her resignation, according to a news release from the city on Friday, Jan. 27. Burlingame was hired as the city’s first female chief of police in December 2021. In her resignation letter to Suiter, Burlingame said she considered the year a...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

