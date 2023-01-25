ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm

It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another Storm Tomorrow

Quiet and calm tonight with lows in the 20s. Light snow will stick to untreated roads through the afternoon then become heavier in the evening. Expect a slow drive home from work. We’re expecting 1-3″ in the greater Boston area, but 3-5″ toward the 495 towns including Worcester. Route 2 could pick up 6″ before a late night change to rain there. Speaking of, the change to rain from south to north during the evening will wash away the minor accumulation in southeastern MA by the time you wake up Thursday morning, but with the much bigger mounds of snow (from Wednesday and previous storms) up north will probably result in some slushy spots. 1-2″ of rain combined with the snow melt has prompted a FLOOD WATCH for Boston and the South Shore.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions

SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
CBS Boston

20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added. 
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street. Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
WMUR.com

Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
MILFORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Memorial girls get back on track against city foe

MANCHESTER, NH – You’ll have to excuse Manchester Memorial High School girls basketball head coach Greg Cotreau and his players if they felt a little anxiety heading into Thursday night’s twice-delayed clash with cross-city rival Central. Sure, the Little Green entered the contest winless through eight games,...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Bicyclist acquitted in collision that killed pedestrian

MANCHESTER, NH – A jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before finding a bicyclist not guilty of negligent homicide in a 2021 accident that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Eric Earle, 26, was accused of hitting city resident Claude Allard with his bicycle about 7 p.m....
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Central boys hold off late charge, take down city rival

MANCHESTER, NH – Win or lose, Sudi Lett’s son wants to play when his dad gets home. On many occasions this season, Lett hasn’t been able to match his son’s enthusiasm for fun and games at home after his his Manchester Central High School boys basketball team has dropped games on the court.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy