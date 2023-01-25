Effective: 2023-01-28 19:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Tylertown affecting Walthall and Pike Counties. Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO