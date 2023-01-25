Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Tylertown affecting Walthall and Pike Counties. Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake, Big Sandy Lake, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of Wind Chill Advisories will likely be needed late Sunday into Monday. A Wind Chill Warning may also be needed as wind chills approach 40 below zero early Monday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 20:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may drop a bit lower than 40 below zero for an hour or two early Sunday morning, especially along the International Border. A Wind Chill Warning will likely be needed late Sunday into Monday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 20:01:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hyde; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging from 20 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
