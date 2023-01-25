MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wed., Jan. 25, a graduation ceremony took place for five new experience-giver businesses planning to start tours in Africatown. Over the last four months Visit Mobile, in collaboration with Michelle Browder of More Than Tours, Montgomery, AL, has been working with individuals from the Africatown community on training to become storytellers. The desire of these storytellers is to turn their authentic stories into tours and experiences in order to create their own small businesses around them.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO