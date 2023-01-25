Read full article on original website
WPMI
New Africatown Experience gives graduates 4-month training session
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wed., Jan. 25, a graduation ceremony took place for five new experience-giver businesses planning to start tours in Africatown. Over the last four months Visit Mobile, in collaboration with Michelle Browder of More Than Tours, Montgomery, AL, has been working with individuals from the Africatown community on training to become storytellers. The desire of these storytellers is to turn their authentic stories into tours and experiences in order to create their own small businesses around them.
wbrc.com
Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Men, women and children with Bikes-4-kids rolled nearly 100 bikes onto a trailer Saturday morning as they prepared to deliver a spark of hope and joy to children and families impacted by January tornados in Selma. “The kids need a way to get their mind off...
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
WSFA
Aviation training academy coming to Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
WSFA
MPS holds second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This past Friday, eight Montgomery Middle Schools participated in the second annual Hyundai Initiative for Robotics Excellence Middle School Robotics Competition. The VEX IQ tournament is an ongoing partnership between MPS and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. The Auburn University Southeastern Center of Robotics Education (SCORE), which...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
WSFA
MPD holds media briefing with ‘special announcement’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police held a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch the full press conference below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Whitewater “80%” Complete
According to Lead Engineer on the Montgomery Whitewater project , Scott Shipley, the project is around 80% complete, and on track for its Memorial Day weekend opening date. Crews are entering the final stages of construction, “everything we do from here on out is to tidy yup what you see out here,” says Scott Shipley, Lead Engineer.
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Gingerbread Cheesecake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Deadline to apply for Montgomery magnet schools quickly approaching
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to apply to attend one of Montgomery’s Magnet Schools is quickly approaching. According to Montgomery Public Schools, the application period will run until Jan. 31st. The magnet programs of the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) offer educational choices for children in Kindergarten through the...
WSFA
Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
WSFA
Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
Unemployment assistance available for more Alabama storm victims
Workers who became unemployed in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa Counties because of the severe storms and tornadoes on Jan. 12 may qualify for unemployment assistance.
fox13news.com
Alabama airline worker who was sucked into plane engine remembered as 'loving mother' of 3 children
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Alabama airline worker who died after being sucked into a plane engine at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve is being remembered as a "loving mother" of three children. Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ramp agent for Piedmont Airlines who the...
WSFA
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins. Perkins made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday and stated Fulford would be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, per state law. “I wanted to just announce an immediate...
altoday.com
Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims
Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
Wetumpka Herald
Disaster relief can come in different forms
Relief is on the way for those who need assistance after the Jan. 12 tornado. Not only did FEMA send a team of 10 representatives to assist at the relief center at the Elmore County Courthouse, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the State of Alabama also have representatives ready and willing to help. Those seeking assistance can also fill out an application online or on the app or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
WALA-TV FOX10
Oak Park Church helps ease the burden on those recovering from Selma tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the last several years, Oak Park Church has been helping those affected by severe weather including the floods in Kentucky and in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. No matter how many times they go, it never gets easier. “Actually, it gets harder because now you kind...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
