Parker, CO

Woman gets eviction notice after rent assistance mix-up

By Shaul Turner
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A mix-up in Colorado’s emergency rental assistance program left a Parker woman in fear of financial ruin when it was discovered that her landlord was not receiving checks on her behalf.

Ashley Zeller told FOX31 she was “just blindsided” by the experience.

Zeller said she applied for assistance after learning her new job would not provide the compensation she expected. As the state worked for months to uncover the reason behind the delayed payments, the landlord initiated an eviction notice, which Zeller fought in court.

“Not being able to figure out where I’m going to go, how I’m going to live, what I’m going to do was probably the most terrifying experience,” she said.

Zeller said she maintained hope that the problem could be resolved, but desperation set in when she considered that an eviction would remain on her financial and credit record for years.

“I have never been so stressed in my entire life. I mean, I went into almost a depression,” Zeller said.

After being contacted by Zeller, the Problem Solvers quickly reached out to the Department of Local Affairs about the eviction that still remained on Zeller’s record. The staff quickly addressed the issue.

“The next day, I’m not even kidding, I got the email saying, ‘Oh, your eviction has been removed and everything,’” said Zeller, who added that she is relieved that her future will not be affected by the mistake.

Unfortunately, Zeller ended up moving to another property before the issue was resolved out of fear of losing her belongings, even though she never should have received an eviction notice.

Consumer experts say if you have a dispute with a landlord, business, organization or agency, always respond immediately and document everything in writing.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy